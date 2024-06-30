Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

The CH32V003 is a 32-bit MCU based on the RISC-V 2A core, operating at a maximum system main frequency of 48MHz with 2KB of SRAM and 16KB of Flash memory. It is designed for low-power consumption and supports standard communication protocols including USART, SPI, and I2C, along with DMA support for efficient data handling.