All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Jun 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 85 views

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

The CH32V003 is a 32-bit MCU based on the RISC-V 2A core, operating at a maximum system main frequency of 48MHz with 2KB of SRAM and 16KB of Flash memory. It is designed for low-power consumption and supports standard communication protocols including USART, SPI, and I2C, along with DMA support for efficient data handling.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


CH32V003 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The development board includes a USB-C port for power and serial interface, along with an on-board 3.3V LDO for voltage regulation. It features a UART interface for serial communication, an I2C interface for connecting various I2C devices, and a built-in temperature and humidity sensor. The board also comes with a Qwicc connector for connecting external sensor boards and an  0.96″ OLED display module with 128×64 pixels.

For additional connectivity, the board provides a male 4-pin header to connect other boards via jumper wires and includes an 8Mbit SPI NOR Flash for storage. It also supports PWM RGB LED control and includes one LED and one buzzer for output. Analog input is available via a variable resistor/potentiometer.

CH32V003 Dev Kit Top View
(click image to enlarge)

The CH32V003 Dev Kit features 20-pin headers for MCU I/O expansion and has LED indicators for power (5V/3.3V) and UART. There is an option to connect a 24MHz external oscillator and a reset button for MCU resets.

Included in the CH32V003 Dev Kit are the CH32V003 Development Board, a USB-A to USB-C cable for power and data transfer, and a WCHLinkE programmer necessary for programming and debugging. This package ensures that developers have the essential tools to fully evaluate the CH32V003 MCU according to the accompanying GitHub.

CH32V003 Dev Kit Demo
(click image to enlarge)

The product page also includes a series of tutorials to assist users in starting with MCU programming and exploring the full capabilities of the CH32V003. Additional tutorials are being developed to further support learning.

Further information

The CH32V003 Development Kit, designed by MAKERPALS, is available for $35.84 on the Tindie online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...