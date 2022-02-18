Solderable OSM module taps i.MX8M Mini

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kontron unveiled a 30 x 30mm “OSM-S i.MX8M Mini” OSM module with up to 4GB LPDDR4, which is available with a baseboard and a Linux BSP as the “BL i.MX8M Mini OSM” SBC. Iesy is prepping its own i.MX8M Mini and Rockchip PX30 based OSM modules.



The Open Standard Module (OSM) form factor was developed by Kontron, F&S Elektronik Systeme, and Iesy in early 2020 when it was unveiled on F&S’ OSM-MX8MM module. Kontron has now followed up with an OSM-S i.MX8M Mini, which similarly combines a 30 x 30mm OSM Size-S form factor with an i.MX8M Mini. There is no product page so far, but the datasheet for an OSM-S i.MX8M Mini based BL i.MX8M Mini OSM SBC covers the basics.

Iesy, meanwhile, has posted some specs for its i.MX8M Mini and Rockchip PX30 powered OSM modules (see farther below).







Kontron BL i.MX8M Mini OSM (left) and OSM-S i.MX8M Mini

(click image to enlarge)



The OSM-S i.MX8M Mini appears to be a minor variant of the SoM SL i.MX8M Mini module that Kontron announced back in Jan. 2020. Like the SoM SL module, the OSM-S i.MX8M Mini is a solderable, 30 x 30mm module featuring the i.MX8M Mini. The main difference is that the new OSM module follows the Size-S standard of 332 contact points vs. 276 pins on the SoM SL i.MX8M Mini.

The new module lacks the eMMC RAM of the SoM SL i.MX8M Mini, but similarly offers 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 and 2MB NOR flash. It is unclear if it shares the -25 to 85°C operating range of the earlier SoM model, which is similarly clocked down from the quad -A53 Mini’s maximum 1.8GHz. The BL i.MX8M Mini OSM SBC, which adds up to 64GB eMMC, has a 0 to 70°C range. The Mini SoC integrates a 400MHz Cortex-M4 core and GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) GPUs with up to 1080p60 resolution.

The OSM standard is hosted by the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET) and is “designed for modules that can be directly soldered without plug connections so that the OSM module can be economically manufactured mechanically,” says Kontron. “The aim behind this standard is to streamline manufacturer-specific modules with regard to size, pin assignments, interfaces, cooling and power loss.”

The OSM standard is available in 15 x 30mm, 30 x 30mm, 45 x 30mm, and 45 x 45mm variants. The only other OSM module we have seen is the 45 x 45mm (OSM Size-L) i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module announced last month by iWave.







BL i.MX8M Mini OSM (left) and Kontron’s earlier SoM SL i.MX8M Mini

(click images to enlarge)



The BL i.MX8M Mini OSM SBC combines the OSM-S i.MX8M Mini with a 105.5 x 67mm baseboard. The board adds 32GB eMMC as a default but can accommodate between 4GB to 64GB. There is also a microSD slot.

Baseboard features include GbE and 10/100 Ethernet, 2x USB 2.0, and a micro-USB OTG port. The HDMI port and touch enabled LVDS interface each top out at HD resolution per the Mini’s limitations.

The BL i.MX8M Mini OSM is further equipped with 4x 24V DIO, RS232, RS485, and CAN 2.0. Presumably, these I/Os are deployed via the terminal plugs shown in the image along with “expansion plugs” that support I2C, I2S, SPI, 8-bit SDIO, and 4-lane MIPI-CSI.

Other features include a console debug interface, a buzzer, an RTC with coincell battery, HAB Secure Boot, TrustZone, and various cryptographic features. The BL i.MX8M Mini OSM has a 24VDC input and runs at under 2W. The board ships with a pre-installed Yocto based Linux BSP.



Iesy i.MX8M Mini OSM-SF

Iesy, which like fellow OSM founders Kontron and F&S is based in Germany, has posted specs for three OSM modules: the Linux-driven, 30 x 30mm i.MX8M Mini OSM-SF and RPX30 OSM-SF (see farther below) and the 15 x 30mm, ESP32-based ESP32 OSM-0F. We saw no announcements for the modules. Considering the render images and multiple “preliminary” and “TBD” mentions, it appears they have yet to ship.

Iesy may be familiar from its BeagleBone-like BeagleCore BCM1 module. The company offers a variety of modules and SBCs from Kontron and Congatec, but aside from the BeagleCore, the OSM modules appear to be its only homegrown hardware.







Iesy’s i.MX8M Mini OSM-SF (left) and SGET’s OSM size chart

(click images to enlarge)



Like Kontron’s OSM-S i.MX8M Mini and F&S’ OSM-MX8MM, Iesy’s i.MX8M Mini OSM-SF is an OSM Size-S module that runs Yocto based Linux on an i.MX8M Mini. Support for the lower power i.MX8M Nano is “TBD.” Like F&S, which supports the Nano in addition to the Mini, Iesy clocks its Mini to 1.8GHz.

Iesy’s i.MX8M Mini OSM-SF is limited to 1GB LPDDR4-3200 instead of up to 4GB on the OSM-S i.MX8M Mini and up to 8GB on the F&S module. You also get up to 16GB eMMC compared 32GB with F&S and no on-module storage on Kontron’s OSM module.

The 5V, -40 to 80°C tolerant module has a GbE controller plus 2x USB 2.0 OTG, 3x UART, 3x PWM, 2x I2C, 22x GPIO, and single PCIe, SD, SDIO/MMC, QSPI, SPI, and JTAG. Media interfaces include 3-lane MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI and I2S for audio.







i.MX8M-Mini EVA-MI carrier and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Iesy provides an i.MX8M-Mini EVA-MI Mini-ITX carrier for the module. Features include GbE, USB 2.0 host and OTG, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, mikroBus, M.2 A/E-key, microSD, and more, as shown on the block diagram above.



Iesy RPX30 OSM-SF

Iesy’s RPX30 OSM-SF runs Yocto Linux on the 1.3GHz, quad -A35 Rockchip PX30, which we have seen on modules such as Adlink’s LEC-PX30 SMARC module. The 30 x 30mm, 5V module ships with 1GB and 8GB eMMC and has a -20 to 85°C operating range. The I/O is much like that of the i.MX8M Mini OSM-SF, but slightly downscaled. The LAN port is 10/100Mbps and you get dual ADC inputs.







Iesy’s RPX30 OSM-SF (left) and block diagram for RPX30 EVA-MI carrier

(click images to enlarge)



Iesy supplies an RPX30 EVA-MI Mini-ITX carrier for the module with 10/100 LAN, USB 2.0 host and OTG, DP, and MIPI-CSI. There is also a mikroBus interface, a microSD slot, and more, as shown on the block diagram above.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Kontron or Iesy OSM products. More information may be found in Kontron’s OSM-S i.MX8M announcement and BL i.MX8M Mini OSM SBC product page.

More on the Iesy OSM modules and carriers may be found on its OSM landing page.