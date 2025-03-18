Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing

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The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

With dimensions of 85x56mm, the board is significantly smaller than a standard mini-ITX board, occupying only one-sixth of its size. Despite its small form factor, it integrates an embedded RISC-V Gigabit Ethernet switch, providing network capabilities with OpenSDK support. Its networking capabilities include ACL, SVL, VLAN, and QoS, which support efficient data management in various applications.

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NanoCluster + CM4 Modules

(click image to enlarge)

Storage configurations vary depending on the SOM used. The LM3H module includes eMMC storage, while the CM4 and CM5 variants support TF/eMMC along with SSD options. The M4N module includes both eMMC and SSD storage, allowing flexibility in data management.

A dedicated slot is reserved for a baseboard management controller, with additional control available through power and UART interfaces. However, UART functionality requires an extended board for operation.



NanoCluster + LM3H Modules

(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include two USB 2.0 ports allocated for the primary slot, while USB-C connectivity is accessible through an adapter for the M4N, CM4, and CM5 modules. A single HDMI output is available for display support.

The board operates using USB-C Power Delivery or a PoE module, with a maximum power consumption of 60W.

Further Information

The NanoCluster will be available at a starting price of $39. According to Sipeed’s social media account, the board will be available for ordering starting next week.