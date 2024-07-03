All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules

Jul 3, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 18 views

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.

The core of the OSM-iMX93 module is powered by the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring dual-core Arm Cortex-A55 & M33 and supplemented by TrustZone Technology for security, along with an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU for machine learning tasks. It includes several security features such as a Resource Domain Controller and a Monotonic Counter, ensuring data integrity and secure operations.

The module offers up to 2GB of LPDDR4L memory and several eMMC storage configurations (32, 64, or 128 GB), providing ample flexibility for different storage requirements and application demands.

For display and multimedia functions, the OSM-iMX93 is equipped with a PXP 2D accelerator and supports interfaces like MIPI-DSI and LVDS, facilitating the management and output of high-quality visual content.

Connectivity options on this module are extensive, featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet ports (one TSN-capable), multiple USB interfaces, and dual CAN bus. It also supports I2C, SPI, and UART protocols, enhancing its capability to interface with various external devices and systems.


OSM-IMX93 Block Diagram
(click images to enlarge)
Conversely, the OSM-iMX8MP is outfitted with the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor that includes a 2.3 TOPS NPU for machine learning capabilities and TrustZone technology for enhanced security. This module is available with 2, 4, or 8 GB of LPDDR4L memory, along with options for 32, 64, or 128 GB of eMMC storage.

The security framework is further enhanced by an on-chip Resource Domain Controller that supports up to four domains and eight regions of DDR, along with a High Assurance Boot and Cryptographic Acceleration and Assurance Module.

For graphics, the OSM-iMX8MP includes a Vivante GC7000UL GPU, supporting OpenGL ES and Vulkan. It supports MIPI-DSI and LVDS for display outputs, which enhances its capabilities in handling complex visual content for multimedia applications.

Similarly as the previous model, this module supports dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 interfaces, and dual CAN bus. It supports a variety of communication protocols such as I2C, SPI, and UART.


OSM-IMX8MP Block Diagram
(click images to enlarge)
Designed for rugged applications, both modules can operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C and meet stringent standards for shock and vibration resistance, adhering to SGET OSM Size-L specifications. This ensures their compatibility with a broad range of industrial environments.

Both modules support the Yocto Linux BSP and can be extended through Foundries.IO, providing additional flexibility in software development and ensuring sustained support over their extended lifecycle.


 ADLINK OSM-IMX93 & OSM-IMX8MP Modules
(click images to enlarge)
Further Information

ADLINK has not disclosed pricing details for these devices, but product pages for the OSM-iMX93 and the OSM-iMX8MP are available for further information.

