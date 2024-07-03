ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.

The core of the OSM-iMX93 module is powered by the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring dual-core Arm Cortex-A55 & M33 and supplemented by TrustZone Technology for security, along with an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU for machine learning tasks. It includes several security features such as a Resource Domain Controller and a Monotonic Counter, ensuring data integrity and secure operations.

The module offers up to 2GB of LPDDR4L memory and several eMMC storage configurations (32, 64, or 128 GB), providing ample flexibility for different storage requirements and application demands.

For display and multimedia functions, the OSM-iMX93 is equipped with a PXP 2D accelerator and supports interfaces like MIPI-DSI and LVDS, facilitating the management and output of high-quality visual content.

Connectivity options on this module are extensive, featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet ports (one TSN-capable), multiple USB interfaces, and dual CAN bus. It also supports I2C, SPI, and UART protocols, enhancing its capability to interface with various external devices and systems.