Quartz64 Zero: A Low-Cost SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3566T with 64-bit Arm and 32-bit RISC-V CPUs

Jul 11, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 178 views

Pine64 recently introduced the Quartz64 Zero, a compact and economical single board computer featuring the Rockchip RK3566T SoC. Designed for both hobbyists and commercial applications, this board offers scalable features and a guaranteed long-term supply.

The Quartz64 Zero is driven by a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU that operates at 1.6 GHz, complemented by an embedded 32-bit RISC-V CPU. It comes with 1GB LPDDR4 system memory and offers an optional eMMC module expandable up to 128GB. For additional storage, there is a microSD slot that also supports booting.

QUARTZ64 Zero Top View
Graphics processing is managed by a Mali-G52-2EE GPU, capable of supporting 4K outputs at 60fps and leveraging the open-source Panfrost driver. The board includes a 4Kp60 10-bit HDMI port to facilitate high-resolution video output.

The connectivity suite includes 802.11 B/G/N/AX Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4. Physical connections on the board consist of a USB 3.0 Host Port, a custom PCIe connector, and a 40-pin GPIO bus that supports I2C, SPI, and UART.

QUARTZ64 Zero Bottom view
The board requires a 5V 3A power supply, utilizing a type H 3.5mm OD/1.35mm ID barrel-type DC jack. For more technical details, refer to the Quartz64 Wiki pages.

Pine64 has committed to supporting the Quartz64 Zero until at least 2028, assuring long-term availability for various applications. Additionally, Pine64 offers customization options for commercial orders, including variations in DRAM capacity, on-board eMMC, and the addition of an Ethernet port.

Pine64 QUARTZ64 Zero
Specifications Quartz64 Zero listed for the include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • Up to 128GB eMMC (optional)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI port
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 B/G/N/AX Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5.4
    • Ethernet port (optional)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40x GPIOs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host Port
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC-in

Further information

As of July 2024, the Quartz64 Zero is still in the early stages of release, with the operating system builds under development. The SBC is priced at $14.99 on Pine64’s official website. In contrast, Ameridroid lists the board for pre-order at $24.95.

