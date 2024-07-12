Quartz64 Zero: A Low-Cost SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3566T with 64-bit Arm and 32-bit RISC-V CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pine64 recently introduced the Quartz64 Zero, a compact and economical single board computer featuring the Rockchip RK3566T SoC. Designed for both hobbyists and commercial applications, this board offers scalable features and a guaranteed long-term supply.

The Quartz64 Zero is driven by a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU that operates at 1.6 GHz, complemented by an embedded 32-bit RISC-V CPU. It comes with 1GB LPDDR4 system memory and offers an optional eMMC module expandable up to 128GB. For additional storage, there is a microSD slot that also supports booting.