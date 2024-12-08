All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

Dec 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 413 views

The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

According to the documentation, the STM32G4 microcontroller is based on the Arm Cortex-M4 32-bit RISC core and operates at a frequency of up to 170 MHz. The STM32G4 manages real-time operations and interfaces with external peripherals.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


The board is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 WH model (not included), which serves as the main controller for the RootMaster. This compatibility allows users to develop and deploy custom software using programming languages like Python and C++.

RootMaster pump connectors
(click image to enlarge)

The board features six high-side switch outputs that can connect to valves or pumps. These outputs, controlled by PWM signals from the STM32G473, can switch 0-12 V and are individually adjustable to regulate power for connected devices. Digital inputs are also available for integrating additional sensors, such as water level indicators, enhancing the system’s functionality.

An SPI interface connects the Raspberry Pi to the STM32 microcontroller, enabling communication between the main controller and real-time system. Additionally, a CANbus interface is available for connecting the STM32 to external modules, supporting CAN FD at speeds of up to 1 Mbit/s.

RootMaster peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Onboard sensors include an NTC temperature sensor, an internal temperature and humidity sensor, a pH sensor, and a flow meter for measuring water flow rates.

RootMaster
(click image to enlarge)

Programming options for the STM32G4 microcontroller include TagConnect, a 2.54″ pin header, a Cortex Debug connector, and USB DFU. For more technical documentation, refer to the OpenHydroponics website.

Further information

The RootMaster is available for $54.49 on the LECTRONZ online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...