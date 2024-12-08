Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

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The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

According to the documentation, the STM32G4 microcontroller is based on the Arm Cortex-M4 32-bit RISC core and operates at a frequency of up to 170 MHz. The STM32G4 manages real-time operations and interfaces with external peripherals.

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The board is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 WH model (not included), which serves as the main controller for the RootMaster. This compatibility allows users to develop and deploy custom software using programming languages like Python and C++.