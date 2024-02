Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The OKdo ROCK 5 AIO Edge AI Media Board, belonging to the ROCK Series, features a 3 TOPS NPU. It incorporates an AI stack designed for compatibility with GStreamer and OpenCV, suitable for custom computer vision projects.

The ROCK 5 AIO is powered by the reliable Rockchip RK1808 System-on-Chip (SoC), which features a dual-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU. This 64-bit CPU is equipped with ARM Neon Advanced SIMD support. The inclusion of VFP v4 hardware further enhances its capabilities by supporting single and double-precision operations.