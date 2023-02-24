Firefly launches 8K AI Core board in BGA package

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Core-3588SG by Firefly is an embedded platform built around the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588S. Some of the key features of this product include 8K video encoding/decoding, multiple hard disks support, multiple 4K displays interfaces, Gigabit ethernet, WiFi6/BT and 5G/4G/LTE connectivity.

The Core-3588SG comes in a BGA371 form-factor and it’s powered by the 8-core Rockchip 64-bit processor with 8nm process and big.LITTLE architecture.

