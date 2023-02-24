All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Firefly launches 8K AI Core board in BGA package

Feb 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 161 views

The Core-3588SG by Firefly is an embedded platform built around the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588S. Some of the key features of this product include 8K video encoding/decoding, multiple hard disks support, multiple 4K displays interfaces, Gigabit ethernet, WiFi6/BT and 5G/4G/LTE connectivity.

The Core-3588SG comes in a BGA371 form-factor and it’s powered by the 8-core Rockchip 64-bit processor with 8nm process and big.LITTLE architecture.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Rockchip RK3588S — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz); Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU; 6 TOPS NPU; Video decoding [email protected] H.265/VP9/AVS2; Video encoding: [email protected] H.265 / H.264

       
RK3588S block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The standard device can be ordered with multiple RAM (4GB/8GB/16GB) and eMMC (16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB) configurations. The device can optionally be configured with up to 32GB RAM as well.

 
Core-3588SG top
(click image to enlarge)

The company states that the Core-3588SG is “integrated with PCIe/GMAC/SDIO3.0/USB3.0, so it can be extended to Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6/Bluetooth, 5G/4G LTE, enabling higher-speed network communication.

Some of the interfaces supported by the Core3588sg include up to 9x I2C, 10x UART, 5x SPI, 12x ADC, 3x CAN, 16x PWM, 1x SDMMC and various GPIOs.

 
Core-3588SG + Development board
(click image to enlarge)

Firefly mentions that they will provide support for Android 12.0, Ubuntu, Debian 11, Buildroot, RTLinux and Kylin Linux. It appears that the Resource page for this device isn’t available yet.

There might be a compatible development board for the Core-3588SG that looks similar to the ROC-RK3588S-PC as shown above, but there isn’t much information available on the product page.

Specifications of the KC12 mini PC:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 256GB eMMC
    • Up to 32GB 64-bit LPDDR4/LPDDR4x/LPDDR5
  • Video Output::
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 (8K @60fps or 4K @120fps)
    • 2x MIPI-DSI (Up to 4K @60fps)
    • 1x DP1.4 (Up to 8K @30fps),
    • 1x eDP1.3 4-Lane (Up to 4K @60Hz)
    • 1x BT.1120 (Up to [email protected])
  • Video Input:
    • 2x MIPI DC (4-Lane D-PHY v2.0 or 3 Lane C-PHY V1.1)
    • 1x MIPI CSI (4-Lane) or 2x MIPI CSI (2-Lane)
    • 1x DVP camera interface (up to 150MHz data input)
  • Audio:
    • 2x 8-Lane I2S
    • 2x 2-Lane I2S
    • 2x SPDIF
    • 2x 8 Lane PDM (support multi-Mic array)
    • 1x dual-channel digital audio codec (16-bit DAC)
    • 1x VAD
  • Connectivity:
    • Integrated GMAC/SDIO3.0/USB3.0
    • Wi-Fi6 / Bluetooth
    • 5G/4G LTE
  • Expansion:
    • 2x PCIe 2.0
      2x SATA 3.0
  • USB:
    • 3x USB3.0
    • 2x USB2.0（Host)
    • 1× USB2.0 (OTG）
  • Power:
    • 4V (±5%)
    • 4A or higher recommended
    • Max power consumption – 11.2W (4.0V/2800mA)
  • Mechanical:
    • 50mm x 50mm
    • 16g

 Further information

Firefly mentioned on Twitter that the Core-3588SG was just launched on February 22, although the product page doesn’t provide information about pricing as of publication date.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...