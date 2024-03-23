All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Arduino Nano Matter: Integrated with BLE and Thread Connectivity

Mar 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 77 views

The Arduino Nano Matter, developed in collaboration with Silicon Labs, features the high-performance MGM240S Arm Cortex M33 MCU. Supporting Bluetooth Low Energy and Thread for 802.15.4 connectivity, it’s designed for ease of use with Matter-compatible devices, streamlining rapid prototyping through its user-friendly software.

The Arduino Nano Matter is powered by a robust 78 MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core microcontroller (MGM240SD22VNA), ensuring swift and reliable processing. It boasts a generous internal memory of 1536 kB Flash and 256 kB RAM to accommodate custom applications and code.


Arduino Nano Matter board overview
(click image to enlarge)

For seamless integration, the Arduino Nano Matter provides a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including 802.15.4 Thread, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3, and Bluetooth Mesh. Its support for Bluetooth Low Energy and OpenThread protocols ensures smooth interaction with other Matter-compatible devices, capitalizing on the extensive peripheral range of the Arduino ecosystem.


Arduino Nano Matter pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Boasting an array of analog and digital peripherals, the Arduino Nano Matter comes with nineteen 12-bit ADCs and two DACs, providing substantial signal processing capabilities. It accommodates a wide array of digital communications with twenty-two GPIO pins, and dedicated I2C, UART, SPI, and PWM channels. The design also includes castellated pins for easy SMD soldering onto custom carriers.


Arduino Nano Matter application demo
(click image to enlarge)

Providing a USB-C port for power and data, the Arduino Nano Matter also offers alternative power options through IN5V and VIN pins, complemented by a JTAG/SWD debug port for easy troubleshooting.

Users have the flexibility to code with the Arduino Desktop IDE, Web Editor, or via the Arduino Cloud. A detailed tutorial is available to guide users through the initial setup of the product, complete with sketches that showcase the diverse functionalities of this Arduino board.


Arduino Nano Matter
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

As stated on the Arduino Nano Matter product page, the board is priced at $25.00. Customers interested in purchasing can join the waiting list directly on that page.

