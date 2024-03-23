Arduino Nano Matter: Integrated with BLE and Thread Connectivity

Arduino Nano Matter: Integrated with BLE and Thread ConnectivityMar 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 77 views
The Arduino Nano Matter, developed in collaboration with Silicon Labs, features the high-performance MGM240S Arm Cortex M33 MCU. Supporting Bluetooth Low Energy and Thread for 802.15.4 connectivity, it’s designed for ease of use with Matter-compatible devices, streamlining rapid prototyping through its user-friendly software.
The Arduino Nano Matter is powered by a robust 78 MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core microcontroller (MGM240SD22VNA), ensuring swift and reliable processing. It boasts a generous internal memory of 1536 kB Flash and 256 kB RAM to accommodate custom applications and code.