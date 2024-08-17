Low-Cost R128-DevKit Features XuanTie RISC-V CPU, HiFi5 DSP, and Advanced Wireless Connectivity

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DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

At the heart of the R128-DevKit is the XuanTie 64-bit RISC-V C906 CPU operating up to 600 MHz, paired with a Cadence HiFi5 DSP capable of reaching 400 MHz. This combination enhances audio and neural network processing significantly. The kit also integrates an ARMv8-M MCU that operates up to 240 MHz for real-time operations.

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The kit is outfitted with 1MB SRAM and offers a range of flash storage options including 8MB and 16MB SiP OSPI RAM, and up to 32MB SiP OSPI NOR.