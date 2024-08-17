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Low-Cost R128-DevKit Features XuanTie RISC-V CPU, HiFi5 DSP, and Advanced Wireless Connectivity

Aug 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 522 views

DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

At the heart of the R128-DevKit is the XuanTie 64-bit RISC-V C906 CPU operating up to 600 MHz, paired with a Cadence HiFi5 DSP capable of reaching 400 MHz. This combination enhances audio and neural network processing significantly. The kit also integrates an ARMv8-M MCU that operates up to 240 MHz for real-time operations.

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The kit is outfitted with 1MB SRAM and offers a range of flash storage options including 8MB and 16MB SiP OSPI RAM, and up to 32MB SiP OSPI NOR.

AllWinner R128S2 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with 802.11b/g/n WLAN standards and Bluetooth 5.0, the R128-DevKit offers dual-mode capabilities and includes an integrated LNA PA and T/R switch for enhanced Wi-Fi performance across various modes such as STA, AP, and Monitor. Its WLAN capabilities feature a transmit power of up to 20 dBm and a receive sensitivity as low as -98.5 dBm. Additionally, the Bluetooth functionality supports low energy consumption and a wide transmit power range from -20 dBm to 20 dBm.

The development kit boasts advanced audio capabilities with three ADCs and two DACs offering SNRs of up to 95 dBc and 105 dBc, respectively. It supports a wide frequency range from 8 kHz to 384 kHz, includes a 5-band DRC and 20-band EQ for audio control, can manage up to 16 channels via I2S/TDM/PCM, and accommodates up to eight DMIC inputs. It also includes hardware-based voice activation detection as noted in the product brief.

For imaging and graphics, the kit includes an 8-bit parallel camera interface, a JPEG encoder that handles video resolutions up to 1920 x 1088 at 15 fps, and a Graphic 2D accelerator with rotation and mixer capabilities. An RGB output interface is also incorporated, capable of delivering visuals up to 1024 x 768 at 60fps.

R128-DevKit
(click image to enlarge)

Approximately 52 pins offer connectivity with multiple UART, SPI, and TWI ports, along with two USB Type-C ports (1x OTG, 1x UART) and two buttons for versatile interfaces. Enhanced security features include TrustZone-M, secure boot, and secure memory storage. The efficient power management system operates from 3.0V to 5.5V and incorporates an internal Low Drop-Out regulator for optimal power conservation.

Documentation for the R128-DevKit is accessible via a GitHub repository, though it remains under development.

Further information

DongshanPI recently announced on their Twitter that the R128s2 module costs $6.99, and the R128-DevKit is priced at $11.19, available on their AliExpress website.

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