invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

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This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

The invisCAM features a Sony STARVIS 2MP image sensor with a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a rolling shutter. It supports output formats such as MJPG, YUY2, and H.264, achieving frame rates of up to 30 frames per second across various resolutions.

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The camera provides a 95° (D) field of view with low distortion (≤ 1.3%) and adjustable parameters for brightness, contrast, saturation, and white balance to optimize performance in different lighting conditions, including low light.