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invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

Nov 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 215 views

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

The invisCAM features a Sony STARVIS 2MP image sensor with a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a rolling shutter. It supports output formats such as MJPG, YUY2, and H.264, achieving frame rates of up to 30 frames per second across various resolutions.

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The camera provides a 95° (D) field of view with low distortion (≤ 1.3%) and adjustable parameters for brightness, contrast, saturation, and white balance to optimize performance in different lighting conditions, including low light.

invisCAM design
(click image to enlarge)

The device measures 19.5×15×17.3 mm, uses a UVC-compliant USB Type-C interface, and includes a USB Type-C to USB-A adapter for flexible connectivity. It supports Windows, Linux, Android, and macOS, enabling integration into diverse setups.

Equipped with an M12 conical pinhole lens and CNC metal housing for enhanced durability and thermal management, the camera operates reliably within a temperature range of 0°C to 70°C on a 5V power supply with a maximum consumption of 1.1W.

Arducam invisCAM
(click image to enlarge)

According to Arducam, the invisCAM is suitable for tasks such as security monitoring, outdoor imaging, video conferencing, and documentation. The device’s H.264 compression technology facilitates efficient multi-camera streaming in bandwidth-constrained environments without compromising image quality.

Further Information

The invisCAM is available for $49.99 on the Arducam website. Additional details can be found in the official product announcement.

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