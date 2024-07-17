ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USB

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.

ODrive Micro offers a straightforward setup and flexible integration. The device includes an onboard magnetic angle sensor for direct mounting on the back of a motor, eliminating the need for a separate encoder.

It supports a 10-30 V power input and CAN connectivity through a daisy-chained connector. Additionally, ODrive Micro is compatible with hall, quadrature, and SPI encoders, facilitating motor commutation and dual-encoder load positioning from external encoders.