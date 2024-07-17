All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USB

Jul 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 68 views

CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.

ODrive Micro offers a straightforward setup and flexible integration. The device includes an onboard magnetic angle sensor for direct mounting on the back of a motor, eliminating the need for a separate encoder.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


It supports a 10-30 V power input and CAN connectivity through a daisy-chained connector. Additionally, ODrive Micro is compatible with hall, quadrature, and SPI encoders, facilitating motor commutation and dual-encoder load positioning from external encoders.

ODrive Micro Accessories
(click image to enlarge)

This servo motor drive is designed to deliver high performance within an ultra-miniature form factor, offering up to 180 W of power in a compact 32 x 32 x 7.5 mm size. The device is suited for applications requiring high reliability and precision in limited spaces. The ODrive ecosystem supports CAN communication, robust libraries, and an intuitive GUI for efficient project setup.

ODrive Micro is optimized for brushless servomotors, which provide superior power density, extended service life, and higher reliability compared to stepper and brushed motors. The inclusion of closed-loop encoder feedback ensures precise control, making the device suitable for various motor types, including gimbal motors, NEMA BLDCs, gear motors, and drone motors.

ODrive Micro Demo
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the ODrive Micro include:

  • Dimensions:
    • 32 x 32 x 7.5 mm
  • Motor Control:
    • Compatible with BLDC, PMSM/PMAC, and ACIM motors
  • Power Output:
    • 180 W peak, 100 W continuous
  • Voltage Range:
    • 10-30 V (32 V max)
  • Current:
    • 3.5 A continuous, 7 A peak
  • Encoder:
    • Onboard magnetic encoder for motor mounting
  • Control Modes:
    • Torque, velocity, position, and trajectory control
  • External Encoder Support:
    • Hall, incremental, and SPI encoders
  • Interfaces:
    • CAN and USB
  • Software:
    • Shared architecture with other ODrive products, including Web GUI support

ODrive Micro
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the ODrive Micro has undergone extensive endurance testing to ensure its reliability and performance under various conditions. It incorporates protection mechanisms such as overvoltage and overcurrent protection and encoder slip detection.

Additionally, ODrive Robotics will publish the ODrive Micro’s schematics and related files post-campaign. The software suite, including the Python library, CAN communication protocols, and Arduino examples, will be available for public use.

Further information

According to a representative of the company, the ODrive Micro is scheduled for release this month, with an MSRP of $89.00. Early backers of the crowdfunding campaign will be able to purchase it at a reduced price of $79.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...