ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USB

ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USBJul 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 68 views
CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.
ODrive Micro offers a straightforward setup and flexible integration. The device includes an onboard magnetic angle sensor for direct mounting on the back of a motor, eliminating the need for a separate encoder.
It supports a 10-30 V power input and CAN connectivity through a daisy-chained connector. Additionally, ODrive Micro is compatible with hall, quadrature, and SPI encoders, facilitating motor commutation and dual-encoder load positioning from external encoders.