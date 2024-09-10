MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

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The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

The Amlogic S928X-K processor uses a big.LITTLE architecture with Arm Cortex A76 + Quad-Core A55. Its Amlogic TruLife Image Engine supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR Vivid, with features like independent HDR re-mapping and motion-adaptive deinterlacing.

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For video processing, the hub includes AI Super Resolution (AI-SR), upscaling lower-resolution content by up to 4X.

Additionally, the AI Picture Quality Enhancer (AI-PQ) provides real-time scene analysis to optimize picture quality.