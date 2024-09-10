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MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

Sep 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 469 views

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

The Amlogic S928X-K processor uses a big.LITTLE architecture with Arm Cortex A76 + Quad-Core A55. Its Amlogic TruLife Image Engine supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR Vivid, with features like independent HDR re-mapping and motion-adaptive deinterlacing.

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For video processing, the hub includes AI Super Resolution (AI-SR), upscaling lower-resolution content by up to 4X.

Additionally, the AI Picture Quality Enhancer (AI-PQ) provides real-time scene analysis to optimize picture quality.


MINIX U8K-ULTRA interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The device includes 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, enabling smooth multitasking and efficient processing for tasks such as video streaming or gaming. With 128GB of eMMC storage, users can store apps and media while enjoying quick boot-up times.

Connectivity is robust, featuring support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and dual-band 2×2 MIMO, offering stable and fast wireless performance, even in busy environments.

For wired connections, a Gigabit Ethernet port is included, suitable for streaming 4K/8K content or online gaming. Bluetooth 5.2 is also available for connecting wireless peripherals.


MINIX U8K-ULTRA contents
(click image to enlarge)

The Android AOSP 11 operating system powers the device, and it is capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates to ensure the media hub remains up to date. The device supports HDMI 2.1 output, allowing 8K video at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, making it compatible with modern display technologies.

Audio is supported via HDMI 2.1, Optical S/PDIF, and 3.5mm audio jack for versatile sound output.


MINIX U8K-ULTRA
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, the MINIX U8K-ULTRA is equipped with Widevine DRM, ensuring secure access to premium content from services like YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

Further information

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA is available for pre-order starting at $349.00. The product page also mentions a limited-time offer, with a $50 discount for the first 100 buyers.

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