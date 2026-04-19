M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 system

M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 systemApr 19, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 2,774 views
M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.
The platform uses the Broadcom BCM2837 SoC, featuring a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor operating at up to 1 GHz. It is paired with 512MB of LPDDR2 memory and a microSD card slot for storage.
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M5 CardputerZero main features
A 1.9-inch LCD (ST7789V2) is integrated for local interaction, along with a 46-key matrix keyboard. The system also includes a MEMS microphone, 1W speaker, and 3.5 mm audio output, with video available via HDMI at up to 1080p30.
M5 CardputerZero internal view
Wireless connectivity includes 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.2/BLE, with 10/100M Ethernet available for wired networking. USB interfaces include dual USB Type-C ports with host/slave switching and a USB-A host port.
M5 CardputerZero other features
The hardware layout exposes multiple interfaces for expansion. These include Grove (I2C/UART switchable), SPI, I2C, UART, USB, and GPIO through a 2.54 mm header.
A camera interface supports a Sony IMX219 8MP sensor via CSI, with a BMI270 IMU and RTC also included onboard.
M5 CardputerZero
Power is provided by a 3.7V 1500 mAh Li-Po battery, with onboard charging circuitry and fuel gauge monitoring. The design also integrates DC/DC conversion and a USB charging interface.
Specifications listed for the CardputerZero include:
- SoC:
- Broadcom BCM2837
- CPU:
- Quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1 GHz
- Memory/Storage:
- 512MB LPDDR2
- MicroSD card slot
- Display:
- 1.9-inch LCD (ST7789V2)
- HDMI output up to 1080p30
- Camera:
- Sony IMX219, 8MP (CSI, 4-lane)
- Connectivity:
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)
- Bluetooth 4.2 / BLE
- 10/100M Ethernet
- Audio:
- ES8389 codec
- MEMS microphone
- 1W speaker
- 3.5 mm TRS output
- Sensors:
- BMI270 IMU (gyroscope + accelerometer)
- RX8130CE RTC
- Input:
- 46-key matrix keyboard
- I/O Interfaces:
- HY2.0-4P port (I2C / UART switchable)
- 2.54 mm header (SPI, UART, I2C, USB, GPIO, 5V)
- USB:
- 2× USB Type-C (host/slave switchable)
- 1× USB Type-A (host)
- Power:
- 3.7V / 1500 mAh Li-Po
- Mechanical:
- 85 x 54m
Further Information
Two configurations are listed for the CardputerZero, including a Lite variant. The Lite model omits the camera, IMU, and bundled storage, while the standard version includes an 8MP camera, IMU, and a preloaded 32GB microSD card.
Early pricing is listed at $59 for the Lite version and $89 for the full configuration, with availability expected through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.
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