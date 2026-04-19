M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 system

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M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

The platform uses the Broadcom BCM2837 SoC, featuring a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor operating at up to 1 GHz. It is paired with 512MB of LPDDR2 memory and a microSD card slot for storage.

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M5 CardputerZero main features

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A 1.9-inch LCD (ST7789V2) is integrated for local interaction, along with a 46-key matrix keyboard. The system also includes a MEMS microphone, 1W speaker, and 3.5 mm audio output, with video available via HDMI at up to 1080p30.



M5 CardputerZero internal view

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Wireless connectivity includes 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.2/BLE, with 10/100M Ethernet available for wired networking. USB interfaces include dual USB Type-C ports with host/slave switching and a USB-A host port.



M5 CardputerZero other features

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The hardware layout exposes multiple interfaces for expansion. These include Grove (I2C/UART switchable), SPI, I2C, UART, USB, and GPIO through a 2.54 mm header.

A camera interface supports a Sony IMX219 8MP sensor via CSI, with a BMI270 IMU and RTC also included onboard.



M5 CardputerZero

(click image to enlarge)

Power is provided by a 3.7V 1500 mAh Li-Po battery, with onboard charging circuitry and fuel gauge monitoring. The design also integrates DC/DC conversion and a USB charging interface.

Specifications listed for the CardputerZero include:

SoC:

Broadcom BCM2837

CPU:

Quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1 GHz

Memory/Storage:

512MB LPDDR2 MicroSD card slot

Display:

1.9-inch LCD (ST7789V2) HDMI output up to 1080p30

Camera:

Sony IMX219, 8MP (CSI, 4-lane)

Connectivity:

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) Bluetooth 4.2 / BLE 10/100M Ethernet

Audio:

ES8389 codec MEMS microphone 1W speaker 3.5 mm TRS output

Sensors:

BMI270 IMU (gyroscope + accelerometer) RX8130CE RTC

Input:

46-key matrix keyboard

I/O Interfaces: HY2.0-4P port (I2C / UART switchable) 2.54 mm header (SPI, UART, I2C, USB, GPIO, 5V)

USB:

2× USB Type-C (host/slave switchable) 1× USB Type-A (host)

Power:

3.7V / 1500 mAh Li-Po

Mechanical: 85 x 54m



Further Information

Two configurations are listed for the CardputerZero, including a Lite variant. The Lite model omits the camera, IMU, and bundled storage, while the standard version includes an 8MP camera, IMU, and a preloaded 32GB microSD card.

Early pricing is listed at $59 for the Lite version and $89 for the full configuration, with availability expected through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.