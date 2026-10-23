Panther Lake Linux-ready SBC delivers 180 TOPS AI and 64GB RAM

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LattePanda has announced the Sigma 2, an x86 single-board computer based on Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H Panther Lake processor. The compact system combines up to 180 TOPS of AI performance with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, dual 10GbE networking, and multiple expansion interfaces for local AI inference, robotics, and embedded computing applications.

According to the product page, the LattePanda Sigma 2 features the following processor configuration:

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Intel Core Ultra X7 358H — 16C/16T (4P + 8E + 4LPE, up to 4.8GHz); 18MB cache, Intel Arc B390 graphics (12 Xe-cores, up to 2.5GHz), 50 TOPS NPU.

For AI acceleration, LattePanda specifies a combined peak performance of 180 TOPS at INT8 precision, including 122 TOPS from the integrated GPU, 50 TOPS from the NPU, and 8 TOPS from the CPU. These figures represent the combined theoretical capabilities of the three processing engines rather than the performance of a single accelerator.



LattePanda Sigma 2 block diagram

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The board comes with 64GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X-8533 memory, providing a theoretical bandwidth of 136.5GB/s. Up to 59GB of system memory can be allocated for graphics and AI workloads, supporting larger quantized language models and applications requiring substantial memory capacity.



LattePanda Sigma 2 top and bottom views

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Measuring 146 × 102mm, the Sigma 2 features a compact 3.5-inch form factor with an active cooling system. It offers three M.2 M-Key slots with PCIe 5.0 x2, PCIe 4.0 x4, and PCIe 4.0 x1 connectivity, respectively. An additional M.2 E-Key slot supports compatible wireless modules, while an OCuLink connector provides PCIe 4.0 x2 connectivity for external expansion.

For networking and peripheral connectivity, the board features two 10GbE RJ45 ports based on Realtek RTL8127 controllers, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting 40Gbps transfers. Additional interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and an internal USB 2.0 header.



LattePanda Sigma 2 eGPU expansion

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Display output is available through HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 over USB-C, and a four-lane eDP 1.5 interface. The board also provides a 3.5mm audio connector, RS-232/485 header, and front-panel connections for integration into custom enclosures and embedded systems.

Another feature is the onboard RP2350 microcontroller, which provides programmable hardware I/O alongside the Intel processor. The microcontroller can handle sensor acquisition and actuator control through GPIO interfaces supporting I2C, SPI, UART, and analog inputs. It ships with MicroPython firmware preinstalled, allowing developers to implement hardware-control functions independently of the main processor’s application workloads.



LattePanda Sigma 2 dimensions

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The LattePanda Sigma 2 supports Windows 11 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS or later. Its included 1TB NVMe SSD comes with Ubuntu, GPU and NPU drivers, OpenVINO Model Server, OpenClaw, and local AI models preinstalled. The board also supports AI frameworks such as OpenVINO, Ollama, and llama.cpp for local inference without relying on cloud services.



LattePanda Sigma 2 local AI inference demo

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LattePanda reports that the Sigma 2 runs the Qwen3.6-35B-A3B mixture-of-experts model at approximately 34 tokens per second using INT4 quantization and OpenVINO. Other reported results include 23 tokens per second for Qwen3.5-4B and 16 tokens per second for Qwen3.5-9B.

In a separate OpenVINO GenAI test using Qwen3.5-4B, LattePanda reports 32 tokens per second at an average DC input power of 38W, compared with 17 tokens per second at 35W for the original Sigma. Idle power consumption is reported at 4.5W under Ubuntu 24.04 without external peripherals.



LattePanda Sigma 2 package contents

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The board accepts 15–20V DC through a barrel connector or 20V through USB-C Power Delivery. Its specified operating temperature range is 0°C to 40°C, and the package includes an active cooler, a protective bottom plate, a power adapter, and a preinstalled 1TB NVMe SSD.

Getting started instructions and additional setup information are available in the official LattePanda Sigma 2 documentation.



LattePanda Sigma 2

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For embedded deployments, LattePanda also offers BIOS customization, custom boot logos, and operating-system configuration options. The company specifies a product lifecycle of at least three years.

Specifications listed for the LattePanda Sigma 2:

Memory: 64GB dual-channel LPDDR5X-8533 136.5GB/s bandwidth

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD (included)

Networking: 2 × 10GbE RJ45 (Realtek RTL8127) Optional Wi-Fi/Bluetooth via M.2 E-Key module

Expansion: 1 × M.2 M-Key (PCIe 5.0 x2) 1 × M.2 M-Key (PCIe 4.0 x4) 1 × M.2 M-Key (PCIe 4.0 x1) 1 × M.2 E-Key (PCIe 4.0 x1, USB 2.0, CNVio3) 1 × OCuLink (PCIe 4.0 x2)

Display: 1 × HDMI 2.1 (up to 4096 × 2304 @ 60Hz) DisplayPort 2.1 via USB-C (up to 7680 × 4320 @ 60Hz) 1 × eDP 1.5, 4-lane (up to 3840 × 2400 @ 120Hz)

Audio: 1 × 3.5mm microphone/headphone combo jack 1 × front-panel audio header

I/O Interfaces: 2 × Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (40Gbps) 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps) 2 × USB 2.0 Type-A 1 × USB 2.0 header 1 × RS-232/485 header GPIO and front-panel headers

Microcontroller: RP2350 GPIO supporting I2C, SPI, UART, and analog inputs

Power: 15–20V DC input (5.5 × 2.5mm barrel jack) 20V USB-C Power Delivery

Operating environment: 0°C to 40°C 0–80% relative humidity

Mechanical: 146 × 102mm (3.5-inch SBC) Active cooling



Further Information

The LattePanda Sigma 2 is available for pre-order at a promotional price of $2,599 through mid-November 2026, after which the regular price is expected to be $2,799.