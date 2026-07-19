M5Stack broadens embedded lineup with wireless, industrial, and handheld devices

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M5Stack has introduced three compact products addressing wireless IoT development, industrial automation, and portable embedded control. The lineup includes the Stamp-C5 module with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity, the isolated StamPLC IO expansion module, and the lower-cost StickC Plus SE handheld development kit.

The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

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The module includes a USB Type-C connector for power and programming, along with support for a 3.7V battery input. An SGM40567 charging IC provides an approximate charging current of 200mA, while M5Stack lists deep-sleep consumption at around 13µA when operating from a battery.

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An IPEX-1 connector is provided for the external antenna, with an LFD182G45DCHD481 diplexer allowing the 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios to share the same antenna. The module exposes 19 GPIOs in total, including 11 through the 2.54mm edge pads and eight through a rear 12-pin, 0.5mm-pitch FPC interface.

Two onboard LEDs provide charging and boot status. The red LED flashes while the battery is charging and turns off once charging is complete, while the blue LED is connected to GPIO28 and also serves as the boot indicator.



Stamp-C5 pinout

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The StamPLC IO, meanwhile, is an electrically isolated expansion module designed for the company’s StamPLC platform. It combines two analog acquisition channels, two solid-state relay outputs, and one mechanical relay output in a DIN-rail-compatible enclosure.

An STM32G030F6P6 microcontroller manages the input channels, relay outputs, address selection, and I2C communication. A four-position DIP switch allows the address to be configured from 0x20 to 0x2F, enabling several modules to operate on the same bus.



StamPLC IO

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The two analog channels support active sensors with either 0–10V voltage outputs or 0–20mA current outputs. Signal acquisition is handled through an INA226AIDGSR monitor, while two MOS-based outputs can switch DC loads from 0–60V at up to 2.5A.



M5Stamp PLC Controller

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A separate SRD-5VDC-SL-C mechanical relay provides normally closed, common, and normally open terminals and supports switching loads up to 250VAC at 5A or 28VDC at 5A. A CA-IS3020S digital isolator and B0505M-2WR3 isolated power module separate the I2C communication side from the field power and signal circuits.

The module also includes status LEDs, input and output protection circuitry, and support for either DIN-rail mounting or mounting-hole installation. Its dimensions are 51.4 × 80.0 × 27.1mm, with a listed weight of 62.1g.



StamPLC IO top and bottom view

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Rounding out the lineup is the StickC Plus SE, a lower-cost version of the StickC Plus that retains the compact enclosure, color display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and several onboard peripherals while removing the six-axis IMU.

The device is based on the ESP32-PICO-D4, which combines a dual-core Xtensa LX6 processor operating at up to 240MHz with 520KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless connectivity is provided through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.



ESP32-D4 block diagram

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A 1.14-inch TFT LCD on the front offers a resolution of 135 × 240 pixels and uses an ST7789V2 controller. Other onboard features include an infrared transmitter, BM8563 real-time clock, SPM1423 PDM microphone, passive buzzer, red status LED, and two programmable buttons.

Power is supplied through USB Type-C or an integrated 3.7V, 120mAh lithium battery managed by an AXP192 power-management IC. Expansion is available through an eight-pin, 2.54mm Hat interface and a four-pin HY2.0 connector.



M5StickC PLUS SE top and bottom view

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The transparent orange enclosure also includes a magnetic rear surface for attaching the unit to metal objects. Since the SE version omits the MPU6886 IMU found on the standard StickC Plus, it is intended for projects that do not require motion or orientation sensing.

M5Stack provides Arduino support and documentation for all three products, with additional software support for the StickC Plus SE through UIFlow 1, UIFlow 2, ESP-IDF, and PlatformIO.



M5StickC PLUS SE

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Further Information

The Stamp-C5 is listed for $6.50, while the Stamp-C5 DIP version, which includes the FPC connector and two 2.54mm seven-pin headers, is priced at $7.50. The StamPLC IO is available for $19.95, and the StickC Plus SE is listed for $19.00.