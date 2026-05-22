LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-PaperMay 22, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 5,858 views
The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.
The device is built around the ESP32-S3 dual-core LX7 processor operating at up to 240 MHz with integrated 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The board includes 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM, and an XL9555 I/O expansion controller.
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T-Deck Max package contents
For display hardware, the T-Deck Max uses a 3.1-inch front-light E-Paper panel with a resolution of 320 × 240 driven by the GDEQ031T10 controller. User interaction is provided through a compact keyboard, three touch buttons, vibration motor, microphone, and speaker.
T-Deck Max left side & front view
Wireless communication is handled through the Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver supporting +22 dBm transmit power. Frequency variants are available for 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz operation. The platform also integrates GPS functionality and optional 4G connectivity through the A7682E module.
T-Deck Max rear & right side view
Additional hardware includes a 1400 mAh 305070 battery, Qwiic connector, UART interface, microSD/SIM slot, Type-C port, gyroscope, external antenna support, and onboard audio hardware based on the ES8311 codec.
T-Deck Max pin map & peripherals
Further Information
The T-Deck Max is listed on the LILYGO store for $109.87, with 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz LoRa variants available at the same price. Firmware options shown on the product page include standard LILYGO firmware and MeshCore support.
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