Agilex 2X FPGA portfolio supports PCIe 7.0 and QuartusIQ AI design tool

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Agilex 2X is Altera’s latest FPGA and SoC portfolio, consisting of four device families for applications ranging from industrial control to high-performance computing. The first announced family, Agilex 27, incorporates 256Gbps transceivers, PCIe 7.0 support, and a distributed HyperFlow data network. The company has also released QuartusIQ, an AI-assisted development tool integrated into Quartus Prime Pro 26.3.

The Agilex 2X portfolio builds on Altera’s existing programmable logic architecture, adding updated fabric designs, AI tensor DSP blocks, Arm-based processing options, and support for newer connectivity standards. The four families address different performance, power, and I/O requirements while sharing a common development environment.

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Agilex 2X architecture and development tools

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Agilex 2X FPGA and SoC portfolio

Altera has divided the portfolio into four families, each intended for a different range of applications.

The Agilex 2X lineup includes:

Agilex 27: High-performance FPGA and SoC devices for AI infrastructure, networking, RF processing, beamforming, and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

High-performance FPGA and SoC devices for AI infrastructure, networking, RF processing, beamforming, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. Agilex 25: Mid-range FPGA and SoC devices with embedded processing and configurable I/O for 4K/8K video processing, drones, and sensor applications.

Mid-range FPGA and SoC devices with embedded processing and configurable I/O for 4K/8K video processing, drones, and sensor applications. Agilex 23: FPGA and SoC devices combining application processing, real-time control, connectivity, and functional safety features for robotics, industrial automation, and automotive systems.

FPGA and SoC devices combining application processing, real-time control, connectivity, and functional safety features for robotics, industrial automation, and automotive systems. Agilex 22: Power- and cost-optimized FPGAs with high I/O density for motor control, system management, interface bridging, and board management controllers.

The devices share the Quartus Prime Pro development environment, with common IP and embedded software resources across supported families. Processing options include Arm-based hard processors and Nios V soft processors, depending on the selected device.



Agilex 2X FPGA and SoC device families

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Agilex 27 architecture and connectivity

Agilex 27 is the first family announced under Agilex 2X. It incorporates Altera’s third-generation HyperFlex fabric, which uses registers distributed throughout the routing architecture to support retiming and pipelining during implementation.

Altera reports a 1.8× improvement in performance per watt compared with the previous Agilex 7 generation. The architecture also introduces additional adaptive logic module modes and updated AI tensor DSP blocks for compute and signal-processing operations.

Another addition is HyperFlow, a distributed data network designed to transfer data across the FPGA at multi-terabit-per-second rates. According to Altera, this network operates without consuming programmable logic resources and is intended to reduce routing congestion.

Agilex 27 connectivity features include:

Transceivers: Configurable SerDes supporting speeds up to 256Gbps

Configurable SerDes supporting speeds up to 256Gbps Ethernet: Hardened IP for 800GbE and 1.6TbE

Hardened IP for 800GbE and 1.6TbE PCI Express: PCIe 6.0 and PCIe 7.0

PCIe 6.0 and PCIe 7.0 Memory: DDR5, LPDDR5X, and LPDDR6 interfaces

DDR5, LPDDR5X, and LPDDR6 interfaces MIPI: C-PHY 2.1 and D-PHY 3.0

C-PHY 2.1 and D-PHY 3.0 Chiplet connectivity: UCIe support

The Agilex 27 architecture also includes a Secure Device Manager providing hardware-based root of trust, secure boot, device identity, attestation, and key management. Additional security functions include post-quantum cryptography support, Ethernet MACsec, PCIe Integrity and Data Encryption, and inline memory encryption.

Altera has also outlined M-Series configurations incorporating in-package memory and Direct RF-Series devices with integrated data converters. Detailed specifications and availability for these configurations have not yet been provided.



Agilex 27 device identification

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QuartusIQ AI-assisted development

Altera has also introduced QuartusIQ, an AI-based assistant for Quartus Prime Pro that supports natural-language interaction during FPGA development.

The software uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect compatible AI models with Quartus tools and project information, including target devices, IP configurations, constraints, compilation reports, and timing data.

QuartusIQ can assist with project setup, IP selection, RTL development, debugging, compilation analysis, and timing closure. It also includes a runtime environment for coordinating multiple development tasks through the Quartus GUI and supported integrations.

The software supports compatible cloud-hosted and locally deployed AI models. Altera has additionally announced support for on-premises deployment using NVIDIA DGX Station for Windows and supported NVIDIA Nemotron models.



QuartusIQ AI-assisted FPGA development workflow

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QuartusIQ performance evaluation

Altera published a white paper evaluating QuartusIQ using an Agilex 5-based 4Kp60 HDR video processing reference design. Four participants were asked to recreate the design from a high-level block diagram using Quartus Prime Pro 26.3 and Claude Sonnet 5.5.

In this test, logical design entry averaged 45 minutes using QuartusIQ, compared with an eight-hour reference effort. Physical design entry, including IP configuration, pin assignments, compilation, and timing closure, averaged 2.5 hours compared with 24 reference engineer-hours.



FPGA development cycle comparison

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These results correspond to improvements of 10.7× and 9.6×, respectively, for the two measured stages.

The evaluation was limited to a single reference design and development environment. Altera separately estimated that applying similar improvements across a representative 24-month FPGA project could reduce the development cycle to approximately 16.8 months. This broader estimate is based on a development model rather than a measured production project.

Further Information

QuartusIQ is available through Quartus Prime Pro 26.3, released on October 28, 2026. The release includes Quartus GUI integration, MCP support, a Visual Studio Code extension, and reusable Quartus Skills.

Early-access software support for Agilex 27 is scheduled for mid-November 2026, while engineering samples are expected in the second half of 2027. Altera has not announced general availability dates or pricing for the new FPGA families.