Compact AI workstation runs Ubuntu on Jetson AGX Thor with dual 10GbE

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The MINIX T4000/T5000 is a compact AI workstation based on NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Thor platform, combining Blackwell GPU architecture with Arm Neoverse-V3AE processors. The system supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, dual 10GbE networking, PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, and Ubuntu 24.04 for local AI inference and development.

The T4000 configuration uses NVIDIA’s Jetson T4000 module, integrating a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU operating at up to approximately 2.5GHz. Its Blackwell GPU includes 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores, with a theoretical AI performance rating of up to 1,200 sparse FP4 TFLOPS.

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The higher-end T5000 configuration includes a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU running at up to 2.6GHz, alongside a Blackwell GPU with 2,560 CUDA cores and 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores. This configuration is rated for up to 2,070 sparse FP4 TFLOPS.

Both modules support NVIDIA’s Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology, allowing GPU resources to be divided into separate instances. The T4000 supports six GPU partitions, while the T5000 supports ten. Both also incorporate a PVA 3.0 programmable vision accelerator.



MINIX T4000/T5000 front view

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The T4000 is equipped with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, while the T5000 doubles the capacity to 128GB. Both configurations support memory bandwidth of up to 273GB/s.

The workstation provides two 10GbE RJ45 Ethernet ports, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Display output is handled through two HDMI 2.1 TMDS ports supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz.

The front panel includes a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, power button, status LEDs, and recovery control. The rear panel houses four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Ethernet connectors, dual HDMI outputs, and a DC power input.



MINIX T4000/T5000 rear view

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For storage, MINIX includes a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, with support for configurations up to 4TB.

The workstation measures 139.3 × 131 × 76.8mm and uses a dual-fan cooling system. According to the published specifications, the T4000 module supports a configurable 40–70W power range, while the T5000 operates between 40W and 130W.

External power is provided through a 19V DC adapter rated at 180W. The package includes the workstation, power adapter, HDMI cable, and user manual.



MINIX T4000/T5000 package contents

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MINIX lists Ubuntu 24.04 with NVIDIA’s JetPack software environment. The platform provides access to CUDA, TensorRT, and associated libraries for GPU computing, model inference, and computer vision applications.

The platform also supports NVIDIA NIM and container-based deployment workflows. These tools can be used for local AI applications, including language-model inference, vision processing, and other workloads that do not require cloud-hosted inference services.

MINIX identifies support for language models in the 7B to 70B parameter range. Actual model compatibility and performance depend on memory usage, quantization, context length, and the selected inference framework.



Jetson Thor hardware comparison

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MINIX has published model-generation benchmarks for the T5000 configuration, covering several large language models.

The manufacturer reports 90.7 tokens per second with Qwen-30B-A3B, 58.7 tokens per second with GPT-OSS-20B, and 49.7 tokens per second with Qwen3-8B. Additional results include 42.3 tokens per second with GPT-OSS-120B, 15.3 tokens per second with Gemma-3-27B, 14 tokens per second with Qwen-32B, and 6.7 tokens per second with DeepSeek-R1-70B.



AI inference benchmarks

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These figures represent manufacturer-reported inference performance rather than independent benchmarks. MINIX has not specified the full testing methodology, including quantization settings, inference framework, or context length.

Equivalent model-generation benchmarks for the T4000 configuration were not included in the supplied results. The theoretical sparse FP4 performance ratings are not directly comparable with measured token-generation throughput.

Specifications listed for the MINIX T4000/T5000:

Memory: T4000: 64GB LPDDR5X-4266 T5000: 128GB LPDDR5X-4266 Up to 273GB/s memory bandwidth

Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD (included) Up to 4TB

Networking: 2× 10GbE RJ45 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax, dual-band 2.4/5GHz) Bluetooth 5.3

Display: 2× HDMI 2.1 TMDS (up to 4K @ 60Hz)

I/O Interfaces: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 4× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Other: Recovery button Power button & status LEDs

Power: 19V DC input 180W external power adapter T4000 module: 40–70W configurable T5000 module: 40–130W

Mechanical: 139.3 × 131 × 76.8mm ~1.42kg Dual-fan active cooling

Certifications: FCC, CE, UKCA, RoHS, WEEE, PSE



Further Information

The MINIX T4000/T5000 was originally announced in April 2026 and is currently listed as “Coming Soon” on the manufacturer’s website. The official product page lists the T4000 configuration at $6,460 and the T5000 at $9,785. MINIX has not provided a confirmed availability date.