M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

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M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

The system is based on the ESP32-S3R8 SoC featuring dual Xtensa LX7 cores operating at up to 240 MHz together with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support. The board integrates 16MB Flash storage, 8MB PSRAM, and an onboard microSD card slot for expandable storage.

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ESP32-S3 block diagram

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For display hardware, the PaperColor uses a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper panel with a 400 × 600 resolution designed for low-power operation without requiring continuous backlighting. For user interaction, the board includes three programmable buttons, a dedicated power button, two RGB LEDs, and an infrared emitter.



M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit top & bottom views

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Audio hardware includes an ES8311 audio codec, a MEMS microphone connected through an ES7210 audio ADC with integrated AEC echo cancellation, and a 1W 8Ω speaker driven by an AW8737A amplifier.



M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit

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Additional onboard hardware includes an SHT40 temperature and humidity sensor, RX8130CE real-time clock, HY2.0-4P expansion interface, USB Type-C power input, and a 1250mAh battery managed through the company’s M5PM1 power management system.



M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit peripherals

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Documentation for the PaperColor is available through M5Stack’s documentation portal and includes schematics, pin maps, datasheets, Arduino examples, PlatformIO support, and power management references. The company also provides dedicated libraries for M5Unified, M5GFX, and the M5PM1 power management IC.

Specifications listed for the M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit include:

SoC: ESP32-S3R8 dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor

Memory: 8MB PSRAM

Storage: 16MB Flash microSD card slot

Wireless: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Display: 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display 400 × 600 resolution

Audio: ES8311 audio codec MEMS microphone ES7210 audio ADC w/ AEC 1W speaker AW8737A audio amplifier

Sensors: SHT40 temperature and humidity sensor RX8130CE RTC

I/O Interfaces: 3x programmable buttons 1x power button Infrared emitter 2x RGB LEDs HY2.0-4P expansion connector

Power: USB Type-C input 1250mAh battery 92.53 µA standby current

Mechanical: 70.8 × 103.9 × 8.5 mm 73.3 g



Further Information

The M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit is currently listed on the M5Stack store for $75.