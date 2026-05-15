M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panelMay 14, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 10,284 views
M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.
The system is based on the ESP32-S3R8 SoC featuring dual Xtensa LX7 cores operating at up to 240 MHz together with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support. The board integrates 16MB Flash storage, 8MB PSRAM, and an onboard microSD card slot for expandable storage.
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ESP32-S3 block diagram
For display hardware, the PaperColor uses a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper panel with a 400 × 600 resolution designed for low-power operation without requiring continuous backlighting. For user interaction, the board includes three programmable buttons, a dedicated power button, two RGB LEDs, and an infrared emitter.
M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit top & bottom views
Audio hardware includes an ES8311 audio codec, a MEMS microphone connected through an ES7210 audio ADC with integrated AEC echo cancellation, and a 1W 8Ω speaker driven by an AW8737A amplifier.
M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit
Additional onboard hardware includes an SHT40 temperature and humidity sensor, RX8130CE real-time clock, HY2.0-4P expansion interface, USB Type-C power input, and a 1250mAh battery managed through the company’s M5PM1 power management system.
M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit peripherals
Documentation for the PaperColor is available through M5Stack’s documentation portal and includes schematics, pin maps, datasheets, Arduino examples, PlatformIO support, and power management references. The company also provides dedicated libraries for M5Unified, M5GFX, and the M5PM1 power management IC.
Specifications listed for the M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit include:
- SoC:
- ESP32-S3R8 dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor
- Memory:
- 8MB PSRAM
- Storage:
- 16MB Flash
- microSD card slot
- Wireless:
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Display:
- 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display
- 400 × 600 resolution
- Audio:
- ES8311 audio codec
- MEMS microphone
- ES7210 audio ADC w/ AEC
- 1W speaker
- AW8737A audio amplifier
- Sensors:
- SHT40 temperature and humidity sensor
- RX8130CE RTC
- I/O Interfaces:
- 3x programmable buttons
- 1x power button
- Infrared emitter
- 2x RGB LEDs
- HY2.0-4P expansion connector
- Power:
- USB Type-C input
- 1250mAh battery
- 92.53 µA standby current
- Mechanical:
- 70.8 × 103.9 × 8.5 mm
- 73.3 g
Further Information
The M5Paper Color ESP32S3 Dev Kit is currently listed on the M5Stack store for $75.
No operating system info? Programmable in micropython?
wait is this the 90 dollar super colorful art spectra 6 screen that takes longer to refresh BUT has 6 full deep real.colors or whatever? i wanted a pinzero with this but ya if this has community apps ill get this instead
For anyone reading this who, like myself, has never worked with e-paper displays before, just be aware that whenever the screen content changes, it goes through 10 to 15 seconds of attention-grabbing flashing, so it’s best suited for displaying content that doesn’t change very frequently.
And the “full-color” display really is, as Zachary mentioned, just six specific colors (red, green, blue, yellow, black, and white). To get different values of these colors, or to blend between them, requires dithering (which can be very noticeable at close range).
That said, it’s a nice compact package, crammed with features.
I bought one and it even takes close to 30 seconds for the UserDemo to finish updating the screen. This really seriously limits the usability. I have all sensor data I want to refresh regularly, but every 5 minutes an update means 30 seconds ‘out of order’. The delay is too long and the colors on mine are dull also. So know what you buy it for. I have regrets.