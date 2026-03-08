Tiny CM0IQ Board Runs Raspberry Pi CM0 Module with HDMI and CSI

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The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

The board is based on the Raspberry Pi/EDATEC CM0 compute module, which we covered last month. The module integrates a 1 GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor with 512 MB of SDRAM. Multimedia capabilities include 1080p30 H.264 encoding and decoding, enabling video playback and basic video processing tasks.

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IQ6 series block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Despite its small size, the CM0IQ exposes multiple I/O interfaces. Display output is provided through a micro-HDMI connector, while camera and display expansion are available via four-lane MIPI-CSI and four-lane MIPI-DSI connectors.

The board also includes a USB-A host port, a USB-C connector for power and gadget mode, and a microSD card slot for storage.



SmarCore iQ6 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Wireless connectivity is supported through an onboard Wi-Fi module with an external IPEX antenna connector.

Expansion is handled through a 40-pin GPIO header with a 1.27 mm pitch, which follows the standard Raspberry Pi GPIO pinout while reducing the connector footprint compared with the 2.54 mm header used on boards like the Raspberry Pi Zero series.

Feature CM0IQ Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Dimensions 42 × 36 mm 65 × 30 mm Camera CSI (4-lane) CSI (2-lane) Display DSI (4-lane) Not available HDMI Micro-HDMI Mini-HDMI USB Host USB-A Micro-USB (adapter required) GPIO Header 40-pin, 1.27 mm pitch 40-pin, 2.54 mm pitch Antenna External IPEX connector Integrated PCB antenna

A comparison provided by the project highlights several differences with the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, including support for four-lane CSI and DSI interfaces, a USB-A host connector instead of micro-USB, and the use of an external antenna connector rather than an integrated PCB antenna.



SmarCore iQ6 top view

(click image to enlarge)

Mechanically, the board includes four M2 mounting standoffs for installation into embedded systems or enclosures.

The project documentation is available on GitHub, which includes additional configuration details for enabling DSI displays and CSI cameras via device tree overlays.

Further Information

The CM0IQ board is currently listed on the Makerfabs store for $49.