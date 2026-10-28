(Updated) ESP-Mosaico centers dual-core RISC-V ESP32-S31 around a 2.16-inch square AMOLED

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The Espressif ESP-Mosaico is an expandable smart-interaction development kit based on the ESP32-S31 microcontroller. The compact device integrates a 2.16-inch square touch display, audio hardware, motion and magnetic sensors, NAND storage, haptic feedback and dual expansion interfaces for HMI, edge voice and multimedia applications.

The ESP32-S31NRV16 at the center of the board provides two 32-bit RISC-V cores operating at up to 320MHz and includes 16MB of in-package PSRAM. Wireless connectivity includes 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 with Bluetooth Classic support, and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity for Thread and Zigbee.

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ESP32-S31 block diagram

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For reference, the ESP32-S31 architecture provides 512KB of SRAM along with multimedia and connectivity peripherals including a JPEG codec, pixel-processing accelerator, LCD and camera controller, USB 2.0 High-Speed OTG, Ethernet MAC and CAN-FD controller. Espressif also lists SIMD acceleration on one of the processor cores.



ESP-Mosaico V1.0 block diagram

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Storage includes 16MB of onboard SPI NOR flash in addition to the ESP32-S31’s 16MB PSRAM. A 1Gbit (128MB) SPI NAND device is provided for larger graphics, multimedia and other application assets.

The hardware is divided between a CoreBoard and a BaseBoard connected through a 60-pin board-to-board connector. The BaseBoard carries the speaker, a 3.7V 65mAh Li-ion battery and two 2 × 10-pin, 2.54mm-pitch expansion headers. These interfaces expose GPIO, UART, I2C, USB Serial/JTAG and power connections for add-on modules.



Coreboard front and back view

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The ESP-Mosaico includes a 2.16-inch 480 × 480 display driven by a CO5300 controller over QSPI, while a CST9220-series controller handles touch input over I2C. The board also provides a programmable status LED and a dedicated application button.

Motion sensing is handled by a Bosch BMI270 six-axis IMU, accompanied by two BMM150 three-axis magnetometers. Espressif lists magnetic expansion toys, motion sensing and square-display HMI applications among the intended use cases for the development kit.



Baseboard front and back view

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Audio hardware consists of an ES8311 low-power mono codec connected through I2S, an NS4150B 3W Class-D amplifier, an onboard microphone and a speaker. A vibration motor driven from GPIO8 provides haptic feedback.

Power and data are also available through a USB Type-C connector connected to the ESP32-S31’s USB 2.0 High-Speed OTG interface. The port supports firmware download, debugging and application communication in addition to charging the onboard battery. Espressif states that the port can operate as a 5V source for attached USB devices, with a specified maximum output of 500mA.



ESP-Mosaico V1.0 front and back view

(click image to enlarge)

Battery management includes a TP4057 charger and BQ27220 fuel gauge for monitoring voltage, current and state of charge. The board can alternatively be powered through its expansion interfaces.

Software development uses ESP-IDF with esp32s31 as the target. Espressif’s documentation lists an ESP-Mosaico board support package covering the display, touch controller, audio subsystem, sensors, battery management, NAND flash, USB console and module interfaces.

Specifications listed for the ESP-Mosaico include:

Processor: Espressif ESP32-S31NRV16 Dual-core 32-bit RISC-V at up to 320MHz 16MB in-package PSRAM

Storage: 16MB SPI NOR flash 128MB SPI NAND flash

Wireless: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.4 LE + BR/EDR IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread/Zigbee

Display: 2.16-inch 480 × 480 QSPI touch display CO5300 display controller CST9220-series touch controller

Sensors: Bosch BMI270 6-axis IMU 2x Bosch BMM150 3-axis magnetometers

Audio and haptics: ES8311 mono audio codec NS4150B 3W Class-D amplifier Onboard microphone Speaker Vibration motor

I/O: 2x 20-pin, 2.54mm-pitch expansion headers GPIO, I2C, UART and USB Serial/JTAG Back-side I2C and power expansion pads

USB: 1x USB Type-C USB 2.0 High-Speed OTG

Other Features: Power button, Boot button Function/AI button Status, power and charging LEDs Debug pads

Power: 3.7V, 65mAh Li-ion battery TP4057 battery charger BQ27220 fuel gauge USB-C and expansion power input

Mechanical: 60-pin board-to-board connector



Further Information

The ESP-Mosaico is currently listed by third-party sellers on AliExpress for about $117, although official pricing and broader availability have not been announced.

Update 10/27/26: Espressif has added an official purchase link for the ESP-Mosaico on its website, directing buyers to an AliExpress listing priced at $80.68, compared to the previously observed third-party listing of approximately $117.