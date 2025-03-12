PicoCalc Brings Classic Computing to ClockworkPi v2.0 with Raspberry Pi Pico

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The PicoCalc is a compact and modular computing platform designed to recreate the experience of early personal computers. Running on 260KB of memory, it allows users to code in BASIC, explore Lisp, interact with a UNIX-like environment, and run retro games and digital music.

Built on ClockworkPi v2.0, the system supports the Raspberry Pi Pico H/Pico WH series and similar microcontrollers. This modular platform includes an SPI screen, SD card slot, integrated 8MB PSRAM, dual PWM speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. An STM32 co-processor manages keyboard input, backlighting, and power control to optimize resource usage.

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The Pico 1H and Pico 2H models are suited for general embedded development, hardware wallets, and independent projects, while the Pico 1WH and Pico 2W variants include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making them useful for IoT and wireless applications.





PicoCalc Main Features

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This platform leverages a 4-inch IPS display with a 320×320 resolution, a backlit QWERTY keyboard, and an 18650-based rechargeable power system. It features onboard 8MB extended memory, dual speakers, SD card support, and a USB-C port for both debugging and charging. The product page mentions that system allows for hot-swapping, though replacing batteries while in use may cause instability.





ClockworkPi v2.0 Peripherals

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The backlit QWERTY keyboard features 67 physical keys and connects via I2C interface. It can be customized using Arduino IDE or STM32 development tools, making it adaptable for different use cases.





ClockworkPi v2.0 Exploded View

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Users can write BASIC programs, explore a retro UNIX-like system, and experiment with Lisp programming. Other supported languages include C, C++, Python, Lua, Golang, JavaScript, and Rust. The device is also capable of playing MP3 files and running lightweight games.





PicoCalc

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ClockworkPi states that their GitHub repository will provide 3D files and schematics under GPL v3 licensing, allowing users to create custom components using CNC or 3D printing.

Further information

The PicoCalc package is priced at $75.00 and it includes the ClockworkPi v2.0 mainboard, Raspberry Pi Pico 1 H Core module, 4-inch IPS screen, backlit QWERTY keyboard, dual speakers, tempered glass cover, and an ABS plastic shell. A 2.5mm hex key is also included for assembly.

The system comes with a 32GB high-speed SD card preloaded with optimized BASIC firmware. Note that due to shipping restrictions, 18650 batteries are not included in the package.