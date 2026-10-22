Linux-based industrial Pi controller supports stackable I/O modules

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Synergy Logic has launched the SLM-RP4, a UL-listed industrial edge controller based on the Raspberry Pi 4 platform. The DIN rail-mounted system integrates OpenPLC support and accommodates up to eight stackable I/O modules, providing a maximum of 128 I/O points for industrial automation, data acquisition, and IIoT applications.

The SLM-RP4 uses Broadcom’s BCM2711 processor, featuring four 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 cores, paired with 2GB of LPDDR4-3200 memory and a 16GB microSD card for storage. The controller runs Raspberry Pi OS and provides an industrial hardware platform for developing PLC applications and custom software using Python or C++.

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SLM-RP4 power connector and status LEDs

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Connectivity includes Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0/BLE. The controller also provides two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual micro-HDMI outputs, and a 3.5mm audio connector. A front-panel toggle switch and RGB status LED are available for PLC operation or custom application control.

One of the main features of the SLM-RP4 is its expandable I/O architecture. The controller communicates with adjacent modules through an SPI-based backplane, supporting up to eight modules mounted alongside the base unit on a 35mm DIN rail. The modules connect through integrated edge connectors, eliminating the need for separate communication cables between the controller and local I/O.



SLM-RP4 USB and ethernet ports

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Synergy Logic currently offers 18 compatible modules covering discrete inputs and outputs, relay outputs, analog signal processing, and temperature measurement. Available options include 16-channel digital input modules, 15-channel transistor output modules, 8- and 16-channel relay modules, and mixed digital I/O configurations.

Available analog modules provide eight channels of 0–10V or 0–20mA inputs, as well as eight-channel 0–10V or 4–20mA outputs. Additional modules combine analog inputs and outputs, while the four-channel SLM-THM-4 supports multiple thermocouple types and 16-bit voltage measurements.



Analog combo modules

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With respect to software, the SLM-RP4 ships with OpenPLC Runtime preinstalled, allowing users to develop industrial control applications using IEC 61131-3 programming languages, including Ladder Diagram, Structured Text, and Function Block Diagram. OpenPLC Editor supports device discovery, I/O configuration, program uploading, and runtime debugging.

The OpenPLC integration includes a hardware support package for configuring the connected I/O modules and their associated addresses. The backplane driver supports configurable I/O scan intervals from 1 to 1,000ms, with a default setting of 10ms. Bus fault detection can also stop PLC execution and set outputs to zero when communication errors exceed a configurable threshold.



OpenPLC demo

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Alternatively, developers can create stand-alone Python or C++ applications using Synergy Logic’s supplied libraries to access the I/O backplane directly. This provides an additional programming option for industrial gateways, monitoring systems, and custom edge applications.

The controller operates from an external 24VDC Class 2 power supply and uses a passively cooled aluminum enclosure rated for operation from 0°C to 50°C. The controller is UL-listed under UL 61010 and UL 61010-2-201 and is CE-marked to EN 61131-2 and EN 61010 standards. The device is also approved under the Powered by Raspberry Pi program.



SLM-RP4 on DIN rail

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The SLM-RP4 builds on Synergy Logic’s existing SL-RP4 industrial Raspberry Pi controller, which also includes OpenPLC support but relies on external I/O connectivity rather than the SLM-RP4’s integrated stackable module architecture.

Further Information

The Synergy Logic SLM-RP4 is available now for $249, with expansion modules sold separately. The company also offers the earlier SL-RP4 controller for $149.