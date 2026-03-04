Grinn ReneSOM-V2H module runs Renesas RZ/V2H vision AI processor

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Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

The ReneSOM-V2H integrates the RZ/V2H processor with a heterogeneous architecture featuring four Cortex-A55 application cores running up to 1.8 GHz, two Cortex-R8 real-time cores operating up to 800 MHz, and a Cortex-M33 microcontroller running up to 200 MHz.

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RZ/V2H block diagram

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For AI workloads, the processor includes the DRP-AI3 accelerator capable of delivering up to 8 TOPS of inference performance.

According to the product announcement, the platform supports computer-vision applications and multi-camera configurations through four MIPI-CSI interfaces.



ReneSOM-V2H bottom view

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Memory support includes LPDDR4 RAM with onboard eMMC storage. Display output is available through a MIPI-DSI interface.

Connectivity options include PCIe Gen3 with four lanes and USB 3.2 for high-speed peripherals, along with USB 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet. These interfaces allow the module to connect to storage, networking devices, and other external components commonly used in edge computing systems.



ReneSOM-V2H top view

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The ReneSOM-V2H uses an LGA form factor, operates from a single 5V power supply, and is designed for industrial environments with an operating temperature range of −40°C to 85°C.

Further Information

Grinn has not disclosed pricing for the ReneSOM-V2H at the time of writing, but additional details are available on the product page.