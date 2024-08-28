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Toradex Introduces Verdin EVK and Aquila SoM Based on i.MX95 SoC

Aug 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 187 views

Toradex has announced the launch of the Verdin Evaluation Kit and has released detailed specifications for the upcoming Aquila iMX95 System on Module. Both products are built around the powerful NXP i.MX 95 SoC, showcasing enhanced processing capabilities and advanced features tailored for sophisticated embedded computing applications.

The Verdin i.MX 95 Evaluation Kit is a comprehensive platform designed to showcase the capabilities of the NXP i.MX 95 SoC. This kit features a multi-core processor setup including six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz, one Arm Cortex-M7 core at 800 MHz, and one Arm Cortex-M33 core at 333 MHz.

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The CPU architecture is complemented by a tiered caching system consisting of 32KB L1 Instruction Cache, 32KB L1 Data Cache for each A55 core, 64KB L2 Cache, and a substantial 512KB L3 Cache.

On the memory front, the evaluation kit is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, providing ample space and speed for complex applications and data.

Connectivity options are extensive, including USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet with Time-Sensitive Networking, and 1000BASE-T1 Automotive Ethernet. It also supports modern wireless standards with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Verdin i.MX 95 Evaluation Kit
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The multimedia capabilities are bolstered by dual Neural Processing Units comparable in performance to those found in the i.MX 8M Plus series, an Image Signal Processor, and a display controller capable of managing single or dual engine outputs.

The integrated graphics controller is an Arm Mali-G310 V2, supporting both 2D and 3D acceleration. The kit also includes hardware for video decoding and encoding, as well as options for connecting multiple types of displays such as MIPI DSI, LVDS, and HDMI via an adapter.

Designed for flexibility in development, the kit supports a variety of operating systems including Torizon, embedded Linux, and Android, with FreeRTOS availability announced as coming soon.

Todarex – i.MX95 products timeline
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Toradex also introduced the Aquila iMX95 SoM which integrates the NXP i.MX 95 SoC, designed for easy integration with Toradex’s existing product lines. Key features include a 400-pin connector providing access to exclusive i.MX95 SoC interfaces such as 10 GbE and 2x PCIe ports.

Powered by six Arm Cortex-A55 cores and high-speed LPDDR5 memory (6400MT/s), the module enhances multitasking and accelerates data processing. It supports advanced applications with capabilities for up to 8x camera connections, ideal for image stitching and environment mapping.

The module’s network capabilities are robust, featuring a 10 gigabit ethernet alongside dual gigabit ethernet ports with TSN. It also offers expansion options via two PCIe Gen3 slots. Pin-to-pin compatibility with other Aquila SoMs ensures easy scalability and upgrades, accommodating more demanding applications as needed.

 Upcoming Aquila iMX95 SoM
(click image to enlarge)

The last module announced is the Verdin i.MX 95, which incorporates the NXP i.MX 95 SoC. This module is equipped with up to six Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, in addition to an Arm Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M33 microcontroller operating at 800 MHz and 333 MHz, respectively. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

The connectivity features of the module include Gigabit Ethernet with TSN and AVB capabilities, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple USB ports, and extensive I/O interfaces such as I2C, SPI, and CAN FD, ensuring versatile peripheral connectivity.

 Verdin iMX95 SoM
(click image to enlarge)

The multimedia capabilities of the Verdin i.MX 95 are comprehensive, featuring dual TOPS NPU, an integrated ISP, and support for both 2D and 3D acceleration. Video processing is enhanced with decoders and encoders for H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC, catering to high-resolution multimedia applications.

The display outputs include a Quad Lane MIPI DSI capable of up to 4K resolution and LVDS up to 1920 x 1080, complemented by multiple audio and camera interfaces. This product is optimized for advanced embedded applications in image processing, multimedia, and real-time data transmission.

Further information

The Verdin i.MX 95 Evaluation Kit is priced at $749.00, as listed on its product page, and is available for immediate shipping.

Sample availability for the Aquila iMX95 is projected for early Q1 2025, with the Verdin iMX95 samples expected by late Q1 2025. Both modules are anticipated to be available in volume by mid Q3 2025.

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