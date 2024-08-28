Toradex Introduces Verdin EVK and Aquila SoM Based on i.MX95 SoC

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Toradex has announced the launch of the Verdin Evaluation Kit and has released detailed specifications for the upcoming Aquila iMX95 System on Module. Both products are built around the powerful NXP i.MX 95 SoC, showcasing enhanced processing capabilities and advanced features tailored for sophisticated embedded computing applications.

The Verdin i.MX 95 Evaluation Kit is a comprehensive platform designed to showcase the capabilities of the NXP i.MX 95 SoC. This kit features a multi-core processor setup including six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz, one Arm Cortex-M7 core at 800 MHz, and one Arm Cortex-M33 core at 333 MHz.

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The CPU architecture is complemented by a tiered caching system consisting of 32KB L1 Instruction Cache, 32KB L1 Data Cache for each A55 core, 64KB L2 Cache, and a substantial 512KB L3 Cache.

On the memory front, the evaluation kit is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, providing ample space and speed for complex applications and data.

Connectivity options are extensive, including USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet with Time-Sensitive Networking, and 1000BASE-T1 Automotive Ethernet. It also supports modern wireless standards with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.