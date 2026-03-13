Forlinx Showcases i.MX95-Based FET-MX95xx-C SoM at Embedded World 2026

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx has introduced the FET-MX95xx-C SoM built around NXP’s i.MX95 applications processor family and demonstrated a multimodal industrial security solution at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines the i.MX95 processor with an Ara240 AI computing card to accelerate edge inference workloads.

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





i.MX 95 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

For machine-learning workloads, the processor integrates an NPU delivering up to 2 TOPS, enabling AI inference tasks directly on edge devices. The platform also includes hardware video acceleration capable of H.264 and H.265 encoding and decoding up to 4K at 30 fps.



FET-MX9596-C SoM peripherals

(click image to enlarge)

The FET-MX95xx-C module provides 8 GB LPDDR4X memory and 64 GB eMMC storage in its reference configuration. It connects to carrier boards through four 80-pin board-to-board connectors with 0.5 mm pitch, exposing a wide range of interfaces for carrier-board integration.



FET-MX9596-C SoM dimensions

(click image to enlarge)

Networking and connectivity options include one 10 GbE interface and up to two Gigabit Ethernet ports with TSN support, along with PCIe Gen3, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and multiple CAN-FD interfaces. Additional interfaces include MIPI-CSI camera inputs, MIPI-DSI display output, LVDS, SPI, UART, I²C, PWM, and up to 111 GPIO pins.

According to Forlinx, the platform is designed to support safety-oriented deployments using NXP’s SafeAssure functional safety framework, which enables development targeting ASIL-B and SIL-2 safety requirements.



OK-MX9596-C peripherals

(click image to enlarge)

For evaluation and application development, Forlinx also provides the OK-MX9596-C development board, which integrates the FET-MX95xx-C module on a carrier board exposing a wide range of interfaces.

The platform includes multiple Ethernet ports, USB host interfaces, PCIe expansion slots, camera connectivity, wireless networking via onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and CAN-FD interfaces.



OK-MX9596-C Development Board

(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, Forlinx unveiled its Ara240-based FAI-ARA240-M Edge AI accelerator, which is rated for up to 40 eTOPS of AI inference performance.

The Ara240 NPU is also used in Gateworks’ GW16168 M.2 AI accelerator, and the module integrates up to 16GB LPDDR4 memory with support for frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX.

Specifications listed for the FET-MX95xx-C SoM include:

Processor:

NXP i.MX9596 applications processor

6× Arm Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz Cortex-M7 core at 800 MHz Cortex-M33 core at 333 MHz

AI Acceleration:

2 TOPS NPU

Graphics:

Arm Mali-G310 GPU

Memory:

8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage:

64 GB eMMC

Display: 1× MIPI-DSI display interface 1× LVDS display interface

Camera: Up to 2× MIPI-CSI camera interfaces

Networking:

1× 10 GbE interface w/ TSN support Up to 2× Gigabit Ethernet

I/O Interfaces: Up to 2× PCIe Gen3 Up to 5× CAN-FD Up to 8× UART, Up to 8× SPI, Up to 7× I²C Up to 6× PWM, Up to 111× GPIO 1× 12-bit ADC (8-channel, 1 MS/s)

USB: 1× USB 3.0 1× USB 2.0

Operating Temperature:

−40 °C to +85 °C

Mechanical:

68 × 50 mm Board-to-board connectors (4× 80-pin)



Further Information

Forlinx did not provide pricing details for the FET-MX95xx-C SoM or its development board. More information can be found in the official announcement.