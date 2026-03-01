LILYGO Unveils RISC-V ESP32-P4 T-Halow Board and ESP32-S3 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite

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LILYGO has released two new ESP32-based products: the T-Halow P4, a compact development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with integrated Wi-Fi HaLow support, and the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a 4.7-inch ESP32-S3 e-paper device positioned as a simplified version of the Pro model introduced in 2024.

The T-Halow P4 is built around the ESP32-P4, which features a dual-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 360 MHz alongside a 40 MHz low-power RISC-V coprocessor. The board includes 16MB of external NOR flash and 8MB of PSRAM.

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An onboard ESP32-C6 module provides 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5 connectivity using Espressif’s hosted MCU scheme over SDIO.



T-Halow P4 bandwidth & dimensions

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For long-range wireless communication, the board integrates a Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah) module operating in sub-GHz frequency bands. Supported ranges include 859–894 MHz (including 868 MHz) and 902–928 MHz (including 915 and 920 MHz), depending on regional configuration.

The HaLow module connects to the ESP32-P4 via SPI for data transfer and UART for AT command control.



T-Halow P4 accessories

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The T-Halow P4 also provides a 24-pin FPC MIPI-CSI interface supporting camera input up to 1080p, with onboard ISP, H.264 encoding, and JPEG processing. A separate 24-pin FPC MIPI-DSI interface supports display output, including JPEG decode at 1080p30, along with pixel processing acceleration and 2D DMA.

Additional peripherals supported by the ESP32-P4 include SPI, I2S, I2C, PWM, ADC, UART, TWAI (CAN), USB 2.0 OTG HS, Ethernet, and SDIO Host 3.0.



T-Halow P4 peripherals

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Alongside this release, LILYGO has introduced the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a streamlined version of its 4.7-inch e-paper device.

The Lite model removes the GPS and LoRa modules found in the original Pro version while adding anti-glare glass treatment and a warm-toned front light.



T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite dimensions

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The device is powered by the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module with 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE 5. The 4.7-inch ultra-low-power e-paper display uses the ED047TC1 driver IC and offers a resolution of 540 × 960 with 16 grayscale levels.

The anti-glare glass is designed to reduce reflections under ambient lighting, while the warm-toned front light supports viewing in low-light environments.



T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite peripherals

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The board integrates a real-time clock and battery management circuitry based on the BQ25896 charging IC and BQ27220 fuel gauge.

Capacitive touch input supports two-point touch. Additional features include a MicroSD card slot, USB connectivity, and optional magnetic wireless charging depending on configuration.

Further Information

The T-Halow P4 is listed at $26.57 and ships with antennas and pin headers; however, only the 915 MHz variant is available at the time of publication. The T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite is listed at $71.31 on the LILYGO store.