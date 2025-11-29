reComputer Mini J501 Provides Jetson AGX Orin Connectivity in a Reduced Footprint

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The reComputer Mini J501 is Seeed Studio’s upcoming carrier board for NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Orin module. Its 110mm × 110mm design offers a compact platform for robotics while retaining the connectivity needed for perception and control.

The board supports the Jetson AGX Orin module, which integrates an Arm-based CPU cluster, Ampere GPU architecture, and dedicated accelerators intended for high-throughput compute workloads.

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Memory and storage depend on the chosen AGX Orin configuration, with LPDDR5 memory and eMMC or NVMe options carried through the module.



reComputer Mini J501 Top View

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The design maintains compatibility with the module’s standard connectors while enabling deployment in mechanical environments where traditional carrier boards are too large, according to Seeed Studio.

The J501 includes an M.2 Key M slot for SSD expansion and an M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules, providing additional flexibility for storage and peripheral integration.



reComputer Mini J501 Side View

(click image to enlarge)

External hardware interfaces include dual Ethernet with 10-gigabit and 1-gigabit ports, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB Type-C ports for recovery and debugging, a display output, status LEDs, and both recovery and reset controls.

The bottom-side expansion exposes CAN, RS-485, digital I/O, I²S audio, and headers for RTC backup. An attachable GMSL2 extension board adds eight high-speed camera ports, enabling multi-sensor robotics configurations without external aggregation hardware.



reComputer Mini J501

(click image to enlarge)

Software support aligns with NVIDIA’s Jetson ecosystem, including JetPack and associated SDKs for development, deployment, and hardware access.

Further Information

Availability and pricing have not yet been announced. Seeed is accepting applications for an early testing program through December 20th, 2025, aimed at users with prior Jetson experience who can evaluate the board in robotics projects and provide feedback ahead of its full release.