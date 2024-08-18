MSI’s MS-C913 Fanless PC Compatible with Jetson Orin Nano & Orin NX Series

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MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.

The Orin Nano module comes in 4GB or 8GB configurations with LPDDR5 DRAM at 2133 MHz, while the Orin NX module offers 8GB and 16GB options with LPDDR5 DRAM running at 3200 MHz.