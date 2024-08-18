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MSI’s MS-C913 Fanless PC Compatible with Jetson Orin Nano & Orin NX Series

Aug 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 245 views

MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.

The Orin Nano module comes in 4GB or 8GB configurations with LPDDR5 DRAM at 2133 MHz, while the Orin NX module offers 8GB and 16GB options with LPDDR5 DRAM running at 3200 MHz.

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MS-C913
(click image to enlarge)

On the graphics front, the MS-C913 supports high-resolution displays through HDMI. The Jetson Orin Nano can output up to 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz, while the Jetson Orin NX supports resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 at 30Hz. This makes the device suitable for applications requiring high-definition video processing.

The device features multiple M.2 slots for enhanced flexibility and expandability, including one M.2 E-key slot for PCIe and UART (2230 form factor), one M.2 B-key slot for USB 3.0 (3242 form factor), and one M.2 M-key slot for PCIe (2280 form factor). It also includes USB ports and dual Gigabit Ethernet, supported by the Broadcom BCM5720 1GbE LAN controller.

 
MS-C913 front view
(click image to enlarge)

Running on NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.5, the MS-C913 provides a stable platform for developing and deploying applications directly at the edge. Its compact fanless design enhances reliability and operates quietly in various environments, from office settings to industrial applications.

 
MS-C913 rear view
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MSI MS-C913:

  • Memory:
    • 1x DDR5-4800 SODIMM slot (up to 16GB total)
    • 1x SATA3 6Gb/s port
    • 64GB EMMC (optional)
  •  Audio/Display:
    • 1x HDMI port
  •  Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-key (PCIe/UART), 2230
    • 1x M.2 B-key (USB 3.0), 3242
    • 1x M.2 M-key (PCIe), 2280
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1 x DB-9 (COM port)
    • 1x CANbus (optional)
    • 1x DIO
    • 4x SMA connectors (optional)
  • Other Features:
    • Infineon SLB9670VQ 2.0 (TPM)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 1x Micro USB 2.0 Gen 2
  • Power:
    • 19V DC-in jack
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 50ºC
  • Mechanical:
    • 160 x 140 x 60mm
    • 1.38 kg
    • Fanless design

Further information

MSI has not disclosed pricing details for the MS-C913 yet, but additional information is available on their product page on the MSI website.

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