M5Stack Refreshes Lineup with CardKB2 Keyboard, ESP32-P4 Modules, and Core2 for AWS

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M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

The CardKB2 is a compact 42-key keyboard built around the ESP32-C61HF4, a RISC-V-based microcontroller with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 support. The device supports multiple communication modes, including I2C, UART, BLE HID, and ESP-NOW.

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It includes a USB Type-C interface for power and firmware updates, an HY2.0-4P expansion port, and an onboard RGB LED for status indication. The unit measures 84.7 × 54.3 mm and is designed for portable input, embedded interaction, and wireless control applications.



CardKB2 Keyboard Unit

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The Core2 for AWS Kit v1.3 is an updated version of M5Stack’s ESP32-based development platform designed for cloud-connected applications. It uses the ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 dual-core processor running at 240 MHz, with 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM. The device integrates a 2.0-inch capacitive touchscreen, speaker, microphone, RTC, and vibration motor.

The bundled Bottom2 expansion base adds an ATECC608 cryptographic chip, a BMI270 IMU, a digital microphone, and a 500mAh battery. Additional features include ten RGB LEDs, a microSD card slot, and multiple HY2.0-4P expansion ports.



M5Stack Core2 for AWS Kit v1.3

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The Stamp-P4 module introduces a higher-performance option based on the ESP32-P4NRW32. This SoC combines a dual-core RISC-V processor running at 360 MHz with a low-power coprocessor. The module includes 16MB of flash and 32MB of PSRAM, along with interfaces such as MIPI CSI for cameras, MIPI DSI for displays, USB 2.0 OTG, Ethernet (RMII), and SDIO.

Designed for embedded applications requiring multimedia and UI capabilities, the module integrates hardware support for video processing, including an ISP and H.264 encoder. It is available in both SMT and DIP-compatible form factors, allowing integration into custom hardware designs.



M5Stamp ESP32P4 Module

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The Stamp-AddOn C6 for P4 provides wireless expansion for the Stamp-P4 module. Based on the ESP32-C6, it adds 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 connectivity via an SDIO interface. The module includes 4MB of flash and is intended for applications requiring wireless networking alongside the P4 platform.



Stamp-AddOn C6 for P4 Module

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Further Information

The CardKB2 is priced at $9.95, the Core2 for AWS Kit v1.3 at $49.90, the Stamp-P4 module at $12.95, and the Stamp-AddOn C6 module at $7.00 through the M5Stack website.