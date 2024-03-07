All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Alinx VD100 Built Around AMD Versal AI Edge SoC

Mar 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 94 views

Alinx has unveiled the VD100 development board, featuring the AMD/Xilinx Versal AI Edge VE2302. This launch highlights the collaborative effort between Alinx, a Tier-1 System-on-Module partner, and AMD. The VD100 is tailored for edge computing applications and AI inference, showcasing its capability to manage diverse complex industrial tasks.

The System-on-Module features the AMD/Xilinx Versal AI Edge SoC, which integrates a dual-core Arm Cortex-A72 and a dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F, along with a 16nm FinFET+ FPGA fabric. This pluggable module connects through 2 x Samtec board-to-board connectors.


VD100 Development Board block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The base board designed for the System-on-Module provides a range of connectivity and interface options. It features a PCIE 3.0 x4 slot, two SFP+ slots capable of 12.5Gbps per line, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports (one interfacing with the PS and another with the PL).


VD100 Development Board bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Additional interfaces include a UART port, two 4-lane MIPI interfaces on PL, and two CAN interfaces on PS. For peripheral connectivity, there’s a USB 2.0 port and a 12-pin PMOD interface, USB2.0.

The board also includes a 4-Kbit I2C Serial EEPROM with an integrated LM75 temperature sensor, along with a Real-time clock. Powered by a 12V single supply, the board’s dimensions are 182 x 107 mm, making it a compact yet versatile platform for various applications.


VD100 Development Board top view
(click image to enlarge)

Optional peripherals, such as the AN5020 MIPI camera and AN7000 LVDS LCD, enhance the functionality of the VD100. Included as standard accessories are a heatsink with a fan and an SD card.

Alinx markets the VD100 as an optimal solution for edge computing, tailored for AI inference, image processing, and motion control. Its design caters to a wide array of industries such as automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and aerospace, underlining its adaptability for a range of high-tech applications.

Further Information

Priced at $800.00, Alinx’s VD100 Development Board does not include the necessary 12V/3A power adapter and the AL321 Xilinx Platform Cable FPGA USB Downloader Cable.

