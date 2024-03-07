Alinx VD100 Built Around AMD Versal AI Edge SoC

Alinx VD100 Built Around AMD Versal AI Edge SoCMar 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 94 views
Alinx has unveiled the VD100 development board, featuring the AMD/Xilinx Versal AI Edge VE2302. This launch highlights the collaborative effort between Alinx, a Tier-1 System-on-Module partner, and AMD. The VD100 is tailored for edge computing applications and AI inference, showcasing its capability to manage diverse complex industrial tasks.
The System-on-Module features the AMD/Xilinx Versal AI Edge SoC, which integrates a dual-core Arm Cortex-A72 and a dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F, along with a 16nm FinFET+ FPGA fabric. This pluggable module connects through 2 x Samtec board-to-board connectors.