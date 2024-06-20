All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

Jun 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 101 views

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

The FET3562J-C SoM, powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor with advanced 22nm process technology, features four ARM Cortex-A53 cores operating up to 1.8 GHz. It offers 1GB or 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and 8GB or 16GB eMMC storage options.

RK3562 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RK3562J processor equips the FET3562J-C SoM with extensive multimedia capabilities, including an embedded 3D GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, and a dedicated 2D hardware engine. The SoM supports HD hardware decoding up to 4K and handles high-definition media with H.264, H.265, and VP9 codecs. It also features a premium JPEG encoder and decoder and is compatible with various display interfaces such as LVDS, MIPI DSI, and RGB.

While the RK3562 processor includes a 1 TOPS AI Neural Processing Unit to support AI computing capabilities, it should be noted that the industrial-grade RK3562J variant does not incorporate the NPU. This processor is compatible with several AI frameworks including TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, Caffe to facilitate model conversions.

OK3562J-C Carrier Board
(click image to enlarge)

The FET3562J-C SoM boasts two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two CAN interfaces, and ten UART channels. It also features two USB ports with USB 3.0 support, a PCIe port, and three sets of 80-pin board-to-board connectors for enhanced connectivity and expansion capabilities.

The compatible OK3562-C/OK3562J-C carrier board further expands these capabilities with additional interfaces for MIPI DSI and LVDS, three MIPI-CSI connectors, and comprehensive audio outputs. It also includes dual Ethernet ports, three USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port with mode switching, a PCIe 2.1 in RC mode, two isolated CAN interfaces, a 4G module slot, a MicroSD card slot, PWM for backlight control, 13x ADC inputs, and dual RS485 with isolation.

FET3562J-C SoM
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

Forlinx has not yet released pricing details for the FET3562J-C SoM, but product information is readily available online.

