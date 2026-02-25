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DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database Tool

Feb 25, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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February Updates for DietPi v10.1:

New Images:

  • NanoPi Zero2 – Support has been added for the headless FriendlyELEC NanoPi Zero2 SBC based on the Rockchip RK3528 processor, expanding DietPi availability to additional compact ARM platforms.

New Software:

  • WhoDB – A database management platform featuring a chat-based interface has been added to the DietPi-Software catalog, providing a new option for managing databases through a web interface.

Enhancements:

  • NanoPi R5C – Fixed an issue where Ethernet interface names could swap after reboot. Interfaces are now consistently assigned with eth0 as LAN and eth1 as WAN.
  • Python Software Handling – All Python-based software packages now install inside virtual environments (venv) instead of the system-wide Python directories, improving dependency management and compatibility with modern Python package handling.
  • Software Migration Improvements – Synapse, motionEye, and OctoPrint installations are automatically reinstalled during updates to migrate configurations while preserving user data and plugins.
  • Navidrome – Official RISC-V builds are now supported following upstream availability starting with version 0.60.0.
  • MinIO – The MinIO console client (mc) is now installed alongside the server to restore administrative functionality previously removed from the community web interface. Default credential handling has also been updated.
  • Remote Desktop Servers – TigerVNC, RealVNC, and XRDP can now operate without requiring a full desktop environment, enabling lighter setups focused on individual graphical applications.

Bug Fixes:

  • ZeroPi – Resolved a boot failure caused by a faulty bootloader update affecting certain images.
  • BirdNET-Go – Fixed installation failures related to log directory permissions.
  • Chromium – Addressed a regression affecting kiosk mode autostart configuration introduced in DietPi v10.0.
  • ADS-B Feeder – Fixed dependency issues impacting installations on RISC-V and 32-bit ARM systems.
  • Gogs – Corrected version detection problems on ARMv8 systems caused by upstream release naming changes.
  • Plex Media Server – Resolved APT errors caused by repository key rotation, with automatic migration to the updated repository.
  • microblog.pub – Fixed installation failures related to missing build dependencies.
  • Pi-hole – Corrected dialog display issues occurring during first-run installation setup.


DietPi logo
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

A complete list of changes introduced with DietPi v10.1 is available in the official DietPi GitHub repository and release notes.

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