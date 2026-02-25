DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database Tool

DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database ToolFeb 25, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views
The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.
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February Updates for DietPi v10.1:
New Images:
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NanoPi Zero2 – Support has been added for the headless FriendlyELEC NanoPi Zero2 SBC based on the Rockchip RK3528 processor, expanding DietPi availability to additional compact ARM platforms.
New Software:
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WhoDB – A database management platform featuring a chat-based interface has been added to the DietPi-Software catalog, providing a new option for managing databases through a web interface.
Enhancements:
- NanoPi R5C – Fixed an issue where Ethernet interface names could swap after reboot. Interfaces are now consistently assigned with
eth0as LAN and
eth1as WAN.
- Python Software Handling – All Python-based software packages now install inside virtual environments (venv) instead of the system-wide Python directories, improving dependency management and compatibility with modern Python package handling.
- Software Migration Improvements – Synapse, motionEye, and OctoPrint installations are automatically reinstalled during updates to migrate configurations while preserving user data and plugins.
- Navidrome – Official RISC-V builds are now supported following upstream availability starting with version 0.60.0.
- MinIO – The MinIO console client (
mc) is now installed alongside the server to restore administrative functionality previously removed from the community web interface. Default credential handling has also been updated.
- Remote Desktop Servers – TigerVNC, RealVNC, and XRDP can now operate without requiring a full desktop environment, enabling lighter setups focused on individual graphical applications.
Bug Fixes:
- ZeroPi – Resolved a boot failure caused by a faulty bootloader update affecting certain images.
- BirdNET-Go – Fixed installation failures related to log directory permissions.
- Chromium – Addressed a regression affecting kiosk mode autostart configuration introduced in DietPi v10.0.
- ADS-B Feeder – Fixed dependency issues impacting installations on RISC-V and 32-bit ARM systems.
- Gogs – Corrected version detection problems on ARMv8 systems caused by upstream release naming changes.
- Plex Media Server – Resolved APT errors caused by repository key rotation, with automatic migration to the updated repository.
- microblog.pub – Fixed installation failures related to missing build dependencies.
- Pi-hole – Corrected dialog display issues occurring during first-run installation setup.