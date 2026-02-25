DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database Tool

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The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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February Updates for DietPi v10.1:

New Images:

NanoPi Zero2 – Support has been added for the headless FriendlyELEC NanoPi Zero2 SBC based on the Rockchip RK3528 processor, expanding DietPi availability to additional compact ARM platforms.

New Software:

WhoDB – A database management platform featuring a chat-based interface has been added to the DietPi-Software catalog, providing a new option for managing databases through a web interface.

Enhancements:

NanoPi R5C – Fixed an issue where Ethernet interface names could swap after reboot. Interfaces are now consistently assigned with eth0 as LAN and eth1 as WAN.

– Fixed an issue where Ethernet interface names could swap after reboot. Interfaces are now consistently assigned with as LAN and as WAN. Python Software Handling – All Python-based software packages now install inside virtual environments (venv) instead of the system-wide Python directories, improving dependency management and compatibility with modern Python package handling.

– All Python-based software packages now install inside virtual environments (venv) instead of the system-wide Python directories, improving dependency management and compatibility with modern Python package handling. Software Migration Improvements – Synapse, motionEye, and OctoPrint installations are automatically reinstalled during updates to migrate configurations while preserving user data and plugins.

– Synapse, motionEye, and OctoPrint installations are automatically reinstalled during updates to migrate configurations while preserving user data and plugins. Navidrome – Official RISC-V builds are now supported following upstream availability starting with version 0.60.0.

– Official RISC-V builds are now supported following upstream availability starting with version 0.60.0. MinIO – The MinIO console client ( mc ) is now installed alongside the server to restore administrative functionality previously removed from the community web interface. Default credential handling has also been updated.

– The MinIO console client ( ) is now installed alongside the server to restore administrative functionality previously removed from the community web interface. Default credential handling has also been updated. Remote Desktop Servers – TigerVNC, RealVNC, and XRDP can now operate without requiring a full desktop environment, enabling lighter setups focused on individual graphical applications.

Bug Fixes: