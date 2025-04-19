DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)Apr 19, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 169 views
The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems. It emphasizes minimal resource usage, offering users a streamlined environment with configurable automation tools and software installations.
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April Updates for DietPi v9.12:
New Software:
- Fish Shell – A new entry for the fish (Friendly Interactive SHell) has been added to
dietpi-software. It includes DietPi-specific configuration for enabling command aliases and ensuring compatibility with DietPi’s login and autostart mechanisms.
- Amiberry v7 and Amiberry-Lite – The default Amiberry package has been upgraded to version 7. For lower-powered devices, such as ARM and RISC-V boards slower than the Raspberry Pi 4, a dedicated Amiberry-Lite variant is now available. During upgrades from v5, a backup of the existing configuration is made and can be reused in the Lite version if needed.
Enhancements:
- Editor Handling – Core DietPi scripts now use
sensible-editorinstead of defaulting to
nano, offering improved integration with system-wide editor preferences through
update-alternatives.
- DietPi-Backup – Backups can now be written to remote locations via SSHFS.
- WiringPi – Orange Pi boards are now supported via Xunlong’s
wiringOPfork
- Spotifyd – Added support for the latest Spotifyd release on ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems.
- RPi.GPIO – With the deprecation of the legacy GPIO interface,
python3-rpi-lgpiois now used, providing compatibility through the
lgpiolibrary.
- Pi-hole v6 – New installations now listen on TCP port 8489 (HTTPS) using a self-signed certificate, enhancing out-of-the-box functionality.
Bug Fixes:
- DietPi-Config – Fixed an issue preventing the Waveshare32 LCD panel from initializing on Raspberry Pi with the latest kernel/firmware.
- O!MPD – Resolved file permission issues that blocked config changes and cover storage through the web UI.
- FreshRSS – On Bullseye systems lacking PHP 8.1+, version 1.24.3 will now be installed to maintain compatibility, addressing breakage introduced with FreshRSS 1.25+.