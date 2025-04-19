All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

Apr 19, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 169 views

The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

 

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems. It emphasizes minimal resource usage, offering users a streamlined environment with configurable automation tools and software installations.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


April Updates for DietPi v9.12:

New Software:

  • Fish Shell – A new entry for the fish (Friendly Interactive SHell) has been added to dietpi-software. It includes DietPi-specific configuration for enabling command aliases and ensuring compatibility with DietPi’s login and autostart mechanisms.
  • Amiberry v7 and Amiberry-Lite – The default Amiberry package has been upgraded to version 7. For lower-powered devices, such as ARM and RISC-V boards slower than the Raspberry Pi 4, a dedicated Amiberry-Lite variant is now available. During upgrades from v5, a backup of the existing configuration is made and can be reused in the Lite version if needed.

Enhancements:

  • Editor Handling – Core DietPi scripts now use sensible-editor instead of defaulting to nano, offering improved integration with system-wide editor preferences through update-alternatives.
  • DietPi-Backup – Backups can now be written to remote locations via SSHFS.
  • WiringPi – Orange Pi boards are now supported via Xunlong’s wiringOP fork
  • Spotifyd – Added support for the latest Spotifyd release on ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems.
  • RPi.GPIO – With the deprecation of the legacy GPIO interface, python3-rpi-lgpio is now used, providing compatibility through the lgpio library.
  • Pi-hole v6 – New installations now listen on TCP port 8489 (HTTPS) using a self-signed certificate, enhancing out-of-the-box functionality.

Bug Fixes:

  • DietPi-Config – Fixed an issue preventing the Waveshare32 LCD panel from initializing on Raspberry Pi with the latest kernel/firmware.
  • O!MPD – Resolved file permission issues that blocked config changes and cover storage through the web UI.
  • FreshRSS – On Bullseye systems lacking PHP 8.1+, version 1.24.3 will now be installed to maintain compatibility, addressing breakage introduced with FreshRSS 1.25+.


DietPi logo
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

For a complete list of changes, visit the DietPi GitHub repository and check out the latest update announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...