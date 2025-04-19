DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

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The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems. It emphasizes minimal resource usage, offering users a streamlined environment with configurable automation tools and software installations.

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April Updates for DietPi v9.12:

New Software:

Fish Shell – A new entry for the fish (Friendly Interactive SHell) has been added to dietpi-software . It includes DietPi-specific configuration for enabling command aliases and ensuring compatibility with DietPi’s login and autostart mechanisms.

– A new entry for the fish (Friendly Interactive SHell) has been added to . It includes DietPi-specific configuration for enabling command aliases and ensuring compatibility with DietPi’s login and autostart mechanisms. Amiberry v7 and Amiberry-Lite – The default Amiberry package has been upgraded to version 7. For lower-powered devices, such as ARM and RISC-V boards slower than the Raspberry Pi 4, a dedicated Amiberry-Lite variant is now available. During upgrades from v5, a backup of the existing configuration is made and can be reused in the Lite version if needed.

Enhancements:

Editor Handling – Core DietPi scripts now use sensible-editor instead of defaulting to nano , offering improved integration with system-wide editor preferences through update-alternatives .

– Core DietPi scripts now use instead of defaulting to , offering improved integration with system-wide editor preferences through . DietPi-Backup – Backups can now be written to remote locations via SSHFS.

– Backups can now be written to remote locations via SSHFS. WiringPi – Orange Pi boards are now supported via Xunlong’s wiringOP fork

– Orange Pi boards are now supported via Xunlong’s fork Spotifyd – Added support for the latest Spotifyd release on ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems.

– Added support for the latest Spotifyd release on ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems. RPi.GPIO – With the deprecation of the legacy GPIO interface, python3-rpi-lgpio is now used, providing compatibility through the lgpio library.

– With the deprecation of the legacy GPIO interface, is now used, providing compatibility through the library. Pi-hole v6 – New installations now listen on TCP port 8489 (HTTPS) using a self-signed certificate, enhancing out-of-the-box functionality.

Bug Fixes: