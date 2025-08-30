DietPi August 2025 Update Goes Trixie and Prepares Forky

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The August 2025 release of DietPi v9.16 introduces full support for Debian 13 “Trixie,” initial support for Debian 14 “Forky,” and a wide set of software and system enhancements. Released on August 23rd, this update also includes optimizations to DietPi tools, additional RISC-V support, and numerous bug fixes.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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August Updates for DietPi v9.16:

Enhancements:

General – Script execution has been optimized to reduce unnecessary apt update calls and to handle privilege escalation internally with sudo , simplifying usage across shells including fish.

– Script execution has been optimized to reduce unnecessary calls and to handle privilege escalation internally with , simplifying usage across shells including fish. DietPi-Globals – Adjustments to G_CHECK_ROOT_USER improve handling of interactive and non-interactive sessions, with automatic re-execution using sudo where needed.

– Adjustments to improve handling of interactive and non-interactive sessions, with automatic re-execution using sudo where needed. Raspberry Pi – Primary UART adapter is now enabled by default on first boot.

– Primary UART adapter is now enabled by default on first boot. ROCK Pi S – New device tree overlays allow switching the USB-C port between host and OTG mode.

– New device tree overlays allow switching the USB-C port between host and OTG mode. RISC-V – Docker Compose, Snapcast, and Amiberry are now available via dietpi-software.

– Docker Compose, Snapcast, and Amiberry are now available via dietpi-software. Debian 14 “Forky” – Initial testing and image generation support has been added, with builds available on the DietPi download site.

– Initial testing and image generation support has been added, with builds available on the DietPi download site. DietPi-Software | Domoticz – Packages are now built and distributed via DietPi’s APT server, with default access over HTTPS.

– Packages are now built and distributed via DietPi’s APT server, with default access over HTTPS. DietPi-Software | Kodi – On Raspberry Pi Bookworm systems, Kodi 21 is installed from the Raspberry Pi APT repository.

– On Raspberry Pi Bookworm systems, Kodi 21 is installed from the Raspberry Pi APT repository. DietPi-Software | Kubo – The IPFS Node option has been renamed to match upstream naming.

– The IPFS Node option has been renamed to match upstream naming. DietPi-Software | Java – 64-bit systems now use Adoptium Temurin Java packages, enabling installation of the latest versions including Java 21. ARMv6 Raspberry Pi models regain Java support via Java 17 packages.

– 64-bit systems now use Adoptium Temurin Java packages, enabling installation of the latest versions including Java 21. ARMv6 Raspberry Pi models regain Java support via Java 17 packages. DietPi-Software | PaperMC – Updates now supported again on 64-bit Bullseye and Bookworm systems using Java 21.

– Updates now supported again on 64-bit Bullseye and Bookworm systems using Java 21. DietPi-Software | Nextcloud Talk, Synapse, WireGuard – Non-interactive installation support has been expanded with new dietpi.txt configuration options.

– Non-interactive installation support has been expanded with new configuration options. DietPi-Software | Portainer – Fresh installs now enable HTTPS on port 9442, with HTTP remaining on port 9002 for compatibility.

Bug Fixes: