DietPi August 2025 Update Goes Trixie and Prepares Forky

DietPi August 2025 Update Goes Trixie and Prepares ForkyAug 29, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 129 views
The August 2025 release of DietPi v9.16 introduces full support for Debian 13 “Trixie,” initial support for Debian 14 “Forky,” and a wide set of software and system enhancements. Released on August 23rd, this update also includes optimizations to DietPi tools, additional RISC-V support, and numerous bug fixes.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing users with automation utilities and a broad software catalog.
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August Updates for DietPi v9.16:
Enhancements:
- General – Script execution has been optimized to reduce unnecessary
apt updatecalls and to handle privilege escalation internally with
sudo, simplifying usage across shells including fish.
- DietPi-Globals – Adjustments to
G_CHECK_ROOT_USERimprove handling of interactive and non-interactive sessions, with automatic re-execution using sudo where needed.
- Raspberry Pi – Primary UART adapter is now enabled by default on first boot.
- ROCK Pi S – New device tree overlays allow switching the USB-C port between host and OTG mode.
- RISC-V – Docker Compose, Snapcast, and Amiberry are now available via dietpi-software.
- Debian 14 “Forky” – Initial testing and image generation support has been added, with builds available on the DietPi download site.
- DietPi-Software | Domoticz – Packages are now built and distributed via DietPi’s APT server, with default access over HTTPS.
- DietPi-Software | Kodi – On Raspberry Pi Bookworm systems, Kodi 21 is installed from the Raspberry Pi APT repository.
- DietPi-Software | Kubo – The IPFS Node option has been renamed to match upstream naming.
- DietPi-Software | Java – 64-bit systems now use Adoptium Temurin Java packages, enabling installation of the latest versions including Java 21. ARMv6 Raspberry Pi models regain Java support via Java 17 packages.
- DietPi-Software | PaperMC – Updates now supported again on 64-bit Bullseye and Bookworm systems using Java 21.
- DietPi-Software | Nextcloud Talk, Synapse, WireGuard – Non-interactive installation support has been expanded with new
dietpi.txtconfiguration options.
- DietPi-Software | Portainer – Fresh installs now enable HTTPS on port 9442, with HTTP remaining on port 9002 for compatibility.
Bug Fixes:
- Raspberry Pi – Conflicting APT packages from Raspberry Pi OS desktop are now blocked to prevent dependency issues.
- NanoPi 4/5/6 series – Fixed malformed APT repo entries that could block kernel upgrades.
- Debian Trixie – Resolved failures in installing certain desktops and enabling Amiberry due to changes in
policykit-1packages.
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-BugReport – Bug report generation now works without requiring
p7zip, using
xzor
gzipinstead.
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Display – Fixed an issue where saved display settings were incorrectly shown as disabled.
- DietPi-Software | VSCodium – Disabled on 32-bit ARM due to upstream dropping support.
- DietPi-Software | Koel – Installation fixed on 32-bit systems by adjusting dependencies.
- DietPi-Software | Kavita – Corrected config handling to ensure the daemon listens on port 2036.
- DietPi-Software | Syncthing – Fixed installation after upstream CLI changes.
- DietPi-Software | Raspotify – Resolved shutdown loop issues.
- DietPi-Software | openHAB – Latest version now supported with Java 21 on 64-bit systems, with fallbacks on 32-bit.
- DietPi-Software | Nukkit – Config files are preserved during reinstall or update.
- DietPi-Software | Node.js – Fixed compatibility issues on ARMv6 Bullseye.
- DietPi-Software | ADS-B Feeder – Corrected service startup paths on non-usr-merged Bullseye systems.
- DietPi-Software | MicroK8s – Installation order adjusted to ensure proper snapd updates on Bullseye and Bookworm.