Vantron Introduces the VT USB AH 8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle Featuring Morse Micro MM8108

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Vantron has introduced the VT-USB-AH-8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle, a compact connectivity solution powered by Morse Micro’s MM8108 chipset. The device supports long-range, low-power wireless communication through a plug-and-play USB interface.

Wi-Fi HaLow technology is being adopted for industrial IoT applications, smart cities, and enterprise networks. The VT-USB-AH-8108 is designed for integration into existing infrastructures, offering an energy-efficient design and high data throughput to support wireless communication. The collaboration between Vantron and Morse Micro reflects ongoing efforts to develop scalable and efficient connectivity solutions for various industries.

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MM8108 Main Features

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The dongle is designed for global compatibility, allowing deployment across different regions without requiring hardware modifications. Its USB plug-and-play interface removes the need for complex configurations, allowing immediate operation upon connection. It supports data transmission speeds of up to 30Mbps for UDP and 23Mbps for TCP, facilitating communication for applications requiring high throughput.

The inclusion of Morse Micro’s MM8108 chipset optimizes energy consumption while maintaining performance, making it relevant for IoT and edge computing environments. The chipset features low power consumption during sleep modes and draws approximately 325 mA from a 3.3V power source while transmitting at 26 dBm.

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The software capabilities of the VT-USB-AH-8108 have not been specified, but its plug-and-play functionality suggests that it operates with minimal configuration.

Morse Micro co-founder and CEO Michael De Nil noted the role of Wi-Fi HaLow in providing secure and reliable connectivity for IoT ecosystems. With the MM8108 chipset, the dongle supports the adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow in enterprise and industrial applications.

Further Information

The VT-USB-AH-8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle is anticipated to be available in Q2 2025. Vantron will present the device at Embedded World, where attendees can learn more about its capabilities. More information can be found on the official product announcement.