MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

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Recently featured on Tindie, the MultiCM Flasher is a parallel programming device designed to flash multiple Raspberry Pi Compute Module variants simultaneously. The device supports eMMC-based Compute Modules across several generations, including CM3, CM3+, CM4S, CM4, and CM5.

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

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According to the product description, the device is intended to streamline production, prototyping, and industrial deployment workflows by reducing flashing time and simplifying batch programming.



MultiCM Flasher Top View

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Product images show the device being used with balenaEtcher, suggesting compatibility with standard disk-imaging tools.

The product page also notes cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and macOS systems, with optimal performance indicated for Ubuntu 24.04 and macOS.



balenaEtcher demo

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Reported write speeds range from approximately 4.7 to 7 MB/s, with verification speeds reaching up to 8 MB/s, depending on configuration and host system.

Power is supplied through a USB-C connector using a 5.1 V adapter, with built-in safeguards intended to manage inrush current during startup.



MultiCM Flasher adapter boards

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The device incorporates protection features covering overcurrent, overvoltage, overtemperature, and short-circuit conditions, with LED indicators used for status and fault signaling.



MultiCM Flasher side view

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The hardware is housed in a compact enclosure measuring approximately 170 × 116 × 50 mm and weighing around 0.5 kg. Optional CM4 and CM5 adapter boards convert the modules to a DDR2-style form factor, using gold-plated pins to reduce connector wear during repeated insertion cycles.

Further Information

The MultiCM Flasher is listed at USD 155.00 on Tindie, while the manufacturer’s website prices the device at €119, reduced from an original price of €139.

Optional accessories include a USB-C power supply and a set of seven CM4/CM5 adapter boards. Raspberry Pi Compute Modules are not included and must be purchased separately.