All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Advancing Open-Source Support for MediaTek’s Genio IoT Platforms with Collabora

Nov 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 212 views

MediaTek is advancing its IoT Edge AI capabilities by expanding upstream support for its Genio platforms. Building on the success of the MediaTek Kompanio Chromebook project, this new initiative brings the focus to MediaTek’s Genio Evaluation Kits, which are being integrated into Collabora’s Linux development ecosystem.

Collabora’s support for MediaTek Chromebooks over the last four years has involved extensive code contributions and a close collaboration with MediaTek’s development teams. Now, this partnership extends to the Genio IoT platforms, with a primary aim to provide upstream support for the Genio EVKs across Debian and other Linux distributions.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


MT8365 & MT8370 block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)

Each Genio EVK offers diverse features for IoT and AI applications, powered by specialized SoCs with targeted hardware functionality:

  • MT8365 (Genio 350) – Aimed at multimedia-rich IoT systems, the Genio 350 is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and includes an Arm Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and Cadence Tensilica VP6 AI processor. This kit supports dual MIPI CSI for cameras, MIPI DSI, and DPI for displays, along with rich audio and Ethernet capabilities, and Wi-Fi through the MT7663 SDIO module.
  • MT8370 (Genio 510) – Designed for IoT applications, the Genio 510 features ARM Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X memory, and eMMC storage. It provides support for OpenGL ES 3.2 graphics, AI processing, and hardware-based JPEG and video encoding/decoding.
  • MT8390 (Genio 700) – Targeting high-performance IoT tasks, the Genio 700 also includes ARM Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X, and eMMC storage, with support for advanced OpenGL ES 3.2 graphics, an AI processor unit, and hardware encoding and decoding for JPEG and video.
  • MT8395 (Genio 1200) – The Genio 1200 is optimized for IoT applications requiring multi-display options, with support for DisplayPort, HDMI, and embedded DisplayPort. This model also integrates ARM Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X or UFS storage, AI processing, and a comprehensive ISP with HDMI-RX support for enhanced multimedia processing.

MT8390 & MT8395 block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)

To facilitate continuous integration testing, MediaTek has provided these EVKs to Collabora’s lab, where they are integrated with KernelCI and MesaCI to deliver public testing results. Collabora is documenting Genio SoC capabilities and updating upstream support, with detailed information available on Collabora’s GitLab according to the announcement.

Collabora logo
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, Collabora plans to launch a blog series detailing the open-source development progress on MediaTek’s Genio platforms. This series will explore U-Boot bootloader integration, Sound Open Firmware support, mainline Linux kernel updates, and the platforms’ compatibility with distributions like Debian, providing insights into Collabora’s ongoing efforts within the open-source ecosystem.

Further information

For more information refer to the official Collabora announcement and the MediaTek IoT documentation pages.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...