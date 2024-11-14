Advancing Open-Source Support for MediaTek’s Genio IoT Platforms with Collabora

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MediaTek is advancing its IoT Edge AI capabilities by expanding upstream support for its Genio platforms. Building on the success of the MediaTek Kompanio Chromebook project, this new initiative brings the focus to MediaTek’s Genio Evaluation Kits, which are being integrated into Collabora’s Linux development ecosystem.

Collabora’s support for MediaTek Chromebooks over the last four years has involved extensive code contributions and a close collaboration with MediaTek’s development teams. Now, this partnership extends to the Genio IoT platforms, with a primary aim to provide upstream support for the Genio EVKs across Debian and other Linux distributions.