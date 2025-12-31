Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS ComputeDec 31, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 5,617 views
Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.
The AI Station is powered by an Ascend 310 series processor integrating 16 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.9 GHz, along with 10 AI cores running at up to 1.08 GHz and 8 vector cores operating at up to 1 GHz.
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According to Orange Pi, the platform delivers up to 176 TOPS of AI compute performance, enabling large-scale inference and feature-extraction workloads.
OrangePi AI Station Bottom View
Memory options include 48 GB or 96 GB of LPDDR4X operating at up to 4266 MHz. Storage support consists of a PCIe 4.0 ×4 M.2 2280 slot for NVMe SSDs, onboard eMMC support up to 256 GB, a 16 MB SPI flash device, and a microSD card slot for removable storage.
The microSD interface is intended for data storage rather than operating system boot, as noted in the specifications.
OrangePi AI Station Pinout
Connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, onboard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, 1×1 spatial stream) with Bluetooth 4.2, and multiple USB 3.0 ports for external peripherals.
Display output is provided through a single HDMI port supporting up to 1080p at 60 fps, while audio is handled via a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
OrangePi AI Station Side Peripherals
For expansion and control, the Orange Pi AI Station exposes a 40-pin header supporting GPIO, UART, SPI, I²C, and PWM.
Additional features include a 4-pin 12 V fan header, RTC battery connector, DIP switch for boot selection, debug UART header, and onboard power and system status LEDs.
OrangePi AI Station Top View
On the software side, Orange Pi lists support for openEuler 22.03 and compatibility with mainstream open-source large language models, including the DeepSeek and Llama series, for local inference workloads.
However, at publication time, the Downloads section on the product page is empty.
OrangePi AI Station + Cooling Fan
Specifications listed for the Orange Pi AI Station include:
- Memory / Storage:
- Up to 96 GB LPDDR4X memory (4266 MHz)
- 16 MB SPI Flash
- 1× M.2 2280 M-Key slot
- Up to 256 GB eMMC storage
- 1× MicroSD card slot
- Audio:
- 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack
- Display:
- 1× HDMI port (up to 1080p @ 60 Hz)
- Connectivity:
- 2× Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps)
- Integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, 1×1)
- Bluetooth 4.2
- I/O Interfaces:
- 40-pin expansion header
- Debug UART (3-pin header)
- USB:
- 3× USB 3.0 host ports
- Other Features:
- 4-pin 12 V fan header
- Boot mode DIP switch
- Power & reset buttons
- Power & system status LEDs
- RTC battery connector
- Power:
- 12 V DC input (DC 5.5 × 2.5 mm barrel jack, 10 A)
- Mechanical:
- 130 × 130 mm (square form factor)
Further Information
The Orange Pi AI Station has an official product page already, though purchase links were unavailable at the time of publication.
no benchmark no buy
Dont know if I want to know what this SBC’s price is going to be, but omg do I really, Really want a ARM based SBC with 12 or 16 cores. And am I reading this correctly that this SBC’s processor just has 16 of the same cores? No BIG Medium little type design going on here? I would love to get something like this and just throw Boinc at it and see how much tasks it crunch away!
But while they went all out with the processor and holy those RAM options, why on earth did they only give it two gigabit ethernet ports? There are plenty of lesser SBC’s out there that are already offering 2.5 gigabit and 5 gigabit ethernet!
Also it would be kind of nice to see some USB beyond just regular USB 3.0.
Again all of these critiques about its proposed specs come down to me just assuming this SBC will be stupidly expensive, compared to other SBC’s out there.
But I am also guessing there may not be a set price yet, given that they want to offer lots of RAM for this thing.. and we are kind of in a really awful RAM crunch right now.. ironic that its AI data centers buying up all of the RAM and this thing is obviously targeted at AI.
16x Cortex -A55. Its only to handle Os. This device is not for operating system or gaming. Its for AI programs.
probably 27 TOPS not 100 and 120W
https://www.reddit.com/r/LocalLLaMA/comments/1q0ny4i/comment/nwzsfpd/
The price with probably start at 550.00 usd for low ram versions. At this point ram should come on some module, we beyond the convenience and inti signifigant price factors and points of failure in that sort of investment. There are some less powerful impressive chipsets out. Cix p1 and 8180/8160 CPU (havent tried) is impressive. I use rk3588 for a couple years now. Its about time we see some improvement in the ARM based systems. I agree.with the earlier statement of excitement for more cores.. Load them up! Lol