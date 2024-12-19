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(Updated) Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

Dec 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 781 views

The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.

According to the  RK3506G2 datasheet, this processor integrates 128MB of DDR3 memory and supports MIPI display (2-line, 22-pin) interfaces with resolutions up to 1280×800 at 60fps.

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The RK3506G2 processor uses the ARM v7-A architecture, featuring Neon SIMD for media processing, VFPv4-D32 for precise calculations, a 128KB L2 cache for fast data access, and TrustZone for secure operations.

Rockchip RK3506G2 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Storage is handled via a MicroSD card slot, although it’s available exclusively on the Luckfox Lyra model. Connectivity features include two USB 2.0 host/device ports and 24 RM_IO pins for GPIO.

Luckfox Lyra B builds on the base model, it retains the same memory, display, and GPIO capabilities as the Lyra but replaces the MicroSD card slot with 256MB of SPI NAND Flash.

Luckfox Lyra/Lyra B pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The Luckfox Lyra Plus expands further, maintaining the same specifications as the Lyra B while targeting more advanced use cases requiring networking capabilities. It includes a 10/100M Ethernet controller with an embedded PHY.

Luckfox Lyra Plus pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding software, Luckfox indicates on their Wiki pages that the Lyra series supports operating systems such as Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04. They further specify that the Luckfox-Lyra-SDK, which includes Buildroot, Yocto, application code, kernel, and u-boot, is primarily developed and tested on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system.

Further information

These products have not yet been officially launched, but documentation and additional resources are available through the Luckfox Wiki for more information.

(Update 12//22/2024): The Luckfox Lyra is available for $9.99, while the Lyra B, featuring 256MB Flash, is priced at $10.99, both without pre-soldered headers. The Lyra Plus is offered at $12.99, also without headers. Headers can be added for an additional $1.00.

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