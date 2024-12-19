(Updated) Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

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The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.

According to the RK3506G2 datasheet, this processor integrates 128MB of DDR3 memory and supports MIPI display (2-line, 22-pin) interfaces with resolutions up to 1280×800 at 60fps.

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The RK3506G2 processor uses the ARM v7-A architecture, featuring Neon SIMD for media processing, VFPv4-D32 for precise calculations, a 128KB L2 cache for fast data access, and TrustZone for secure operations.