Engicam introduces SmarCore iQ6 SMARC module with Dragonwing IQ-6

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Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

The SmarCore iQ6 is built around the Qualcomm IQ-615 processor and uses a heterogeneous CPU architecture composed of two Kryo Gold cores based on Arm Cortex-A76 technology running up to 1.9 GHz and six Kryo Silver cores based on Cortex-A55 technology operating up to 1.6 GHz.

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The module supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory, while storage starts from 8 GB of onboard eMMC. Graphics and compute tasks are handled by an integrated Adreno GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan, DirectX 12, and OpenCL 2.0.



IQ6 series block diagram

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For vision and multimedia workloads, the platform provides two MIPI-CSI camera interfaces and supports multiple display outputs including MIPI-DSI, DisplayPort/eDP, LVDS, and HDMI through optional interface conversion.

Video decoding supports up to 4K resolution using H.265, H.264, VP9, VP8, and MPEG-2 formats, while video encoding supports up to 1080p60.



SmarCore iQ6 block diagram

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Connectivity includes one Gigabit Ethernet interface, PCIe Gen2, one USB 3.0 port, and up to four USB 2.0 interfaces. Additional peripheral interfaces include UART, SPI, I²C, GPIO, and three I²S audio interfaces.



X.Touch 2.0 carrier board

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Engicam also offers the X.TOUCH 2.0 carrier board, a general-purpose development platform designed for SmarCore modules and open-frame systems.



SmarCore iQ6 top view

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The carrier board supports both ARM and x86 modules including SmarCore MX8M Plus, MX8X, and EHL modules. Interfaces include HDMI output up to 4K, LVDS up to Full HD, dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, microSD, RS232, RS485, CAN bus, GPIOs, and M.2 sockets for Wi-Fi or WWAN expansion.

Further Information

Engicam, based in Italy, indicates that additional details about the SmarCore iQ6 are available on the product page.