Skylake embedded computer has a thin 1U profile

Advantech has expanded its line of fanless, barebone EPC computers with a 43mm high “EPC-T1232” system based on a Skylake U-series thin Mini-ITX board.



In August, Advantech launched its Linux-ready AIMB-232 thin Mini-ITX SBC featuring 6th Gen “Skylake” U-Series CPUs. Now it has followed up with an EPC-T1232 barebone computer based on the SBC, or specifically, the AIMB-T12325W-00Y0E model. Like the SBC, the EPC-T1232 has a low profile, measuring 250 x 210 x 43mm.







EPC-T1232, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







EPC-T1232 internal view (left) and AIMB-232 Mini-ITX board

(click images to enlarge)



The EPC-T1232 product page links to a datasheet for 8x EPC-T1000 series barebones computers based on Advantech Mini-ITX boards. Their SBCs are built around a mix of AMD, Intel Bay Trail, and older Intel Core processors. Advantech also offers other EPC series computers based on other form factors such as its 3.5-inch based EPC-S101 (Intel Braswell) and EPC-R4760 (Snapdragon 410).Like other EPC-T1000 systems, the EPC-T1232 offers fanless operation (with 0.7m/s air flow), as well as a 1U height and a shock resistant, 2.5-inch SATA bay. Like its siblings, the system has a locking type DC jack, and supports wall, VESA, DIN-rail, and rack mounting. The EPC-T1000 systems are supported with Advantech’s WISE-PaaS/RMM middleware.

The default Skylake CPU offered here is the dual-core, 2.4GHz Core i5-6300U with 15W TDP. While the AIMB-232 board supports up to 32GB DDR4, the EPC-T1232 supports up to 8GB or 16GB, depending on different notations.

The system is further equipped with dual GbE ports, a SATA III bay, and mSATA via a full-size mini-PCIe slot. A SIM slot and up to 2x optional antennas are available if you’d rather use the mini-PCIe for wireless.

The EPC-T1232 provides 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, and 2x RS-232 ports. You also get DisplayPort++ and HDMI ports driven by Intel HD Graphics 6000. An audio I/O jack is backed up with a Realtek ALC892 codec.

The 12V system supports 0 to 45°C temperatures and 3-Grms vibration resistance (with an SSD). A variety of optional cables and power adapters are also available.



Further information

The EPC-T1232 is listed as “preliminary,” with pricing unstated. More information may be found at Advantech’s EPC-T1232 product page.

