Low-cost Libre Computer Solitude with 4GB LPDDR4 starts at $45.00

Jan 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 246 views

The Libre Computer Solitude AML-S905D3-CC is a cost-effective Single Board Computer designed for supporting upstream AI and neuro-computing. Compatible with SystemReady IR operating systems, it features an advanced BIOS that is UEFI-compatible, facilitating support for a range of standard Linux distributions.

The SBC is equipped with an Amlogic S905D3 processor, comprising 4 E-Cores and 2 E-GPU Cores, designed to provide stable and efficient processing performance. Additionally, it integrates 1+ TOPs NPU Cores for enhanced computational capabilities.

According to the product page, the board provides flexible memory configurations, ranging from 2GB to 4GB LPDDR4X, accommodating a variety of user requirements. It also features an eMMC 5.x Slim Connector and a MicroSD Card Slot supporting UHS SDR104, complemented by a 16MB SPI NOR for enhanced storage capabilities.

  
Libre Computer Solitude top & bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The board boasts advanced multimedia output capabilities, featuring HDMI 2.1 for high-quality video and a 3.5mm jack equipped with CVBS and Analog Stereo Audio for superior audio connectivity. Furthermore, it excels in display and camera module integration, offering a DSI 4-Lane 22-Pin Connector that supports displays up to 1080P and a CSI 2-Lane 22-Pin Connector, specifically designed for camera module connections.

The Solitude SBC further enhances its connectivity profile with Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed network access. It also stands out in terms of connectivity and expansion options, featuring four USB Type-A 3.0 ports along with a Power over Ethernet connector for flexible power delivery capabilities.

Libre Computer Solitude performance & pinout compatibility
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, the board provides access to a 40-Pin GPIO header which is compatible with the Raspberry Pi and CC ecosystems according to the Libre Computer product announcement from November 2023.

Libre Computer also states that the Solitude SBC facilitates seamless hardware migration for CC form factor applications, leveraging the capabilities of the Cottonwood platform. Additionally, it can boot any official Libre Computer image, thanks to its BIOS that abstracts hardware specifics through UEFI.

Libre Computer Solitude
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Solitude AML-S905D3-CC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4
    • 16MB SPI NOR
    • eMMC 5.x Slim Connector
    • 1x MicroSD Card Slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • DSI 4-Lane on 22-Pin Connector
    • 1x 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • CSI 2-Lane on 22-Pin Connector
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • IR Receiver Sensor
    • 40-Pin GPIO Connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 4x USB Type-A 3.0 (Hub)
  • Other Features:
    • PoE connector

Further information

The Libre Computer Solitude, equipped with 4GB of RAM, is currently priced at $45.00. As of the publication date, the 2GB variant appears to be out of stock.

