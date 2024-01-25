Low-cost Libre Computer Solitude with 4GB LPDDR4 starts at $45.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Libre Computer Solitude AML-S905D3-CC is a cost-effective Single Board Computer designed for supporting upstream AI and neuro-computing. Compatible with SystemReady IR operating systems, it features an advanced BIOS that is UEFI-compatible, facilitating support for a range of standard Linux distributions.

The SBC is equipped with an Amlogic S905D3 processor, comprising 4 E-Cores and 2 E-GPU Cores, designed to provide stable and efficient processing performance. Additionally, it integrates 1+ TOPs NPU Cores for enhanced computational capabilities.

According to the product page, the board provides flexible memory configurations, ranging from 2GB to 4GB LPDDR4X, accommodating a variety of user requirements. It also features an eMMC 5.x Slim Connector and a MicroSD Card Slot supporting UHS SDR104, complemented by a 16MB SPI NOR for enhanced storage capabilities.