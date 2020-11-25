Raspberry Pi CM3+ gets its own keyboard computer

Clockwork is pre-selling an $219 to $249, open-spec “DevTerm” retro AiO PC kit with a Raspberry Pi CM3+, a keyboard with gamepad, a 6.8-inch IPS screen, a thermal printer, and a battery holder. Future options will include RK3399 and Allwinner H6 models.



Clockwork’s open source DevTerm Kit runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Lite (CM3+ Lite) housed inside a keyboard chassis. Unlike the Raspberry Pi 4-like, keyboard form-factor Raspberry Pi 400, the fully hackable, retro-game oriented DevTerm boasts an integrated display and even a thermal printer.







DevTerm Kit (left) and exploded view

(click images to enlarge)





GameShell

The DevTerm Kit with Raspberry Pi CM3+ Lite is available for pre-order for $219 or $249 with the RPi CM3+, with shipments due before April 2021. Future variants will run on other unnamed compute modules that appear to be based on the the Allwinner H6 and Rockchip RK3399 SoCs. The first has a 1.8GHz, quad-core -A53 SoC with a Mali-T720 GPU and is available in 1GB and 2GB LPDDR3 versions. The second offers dual 1.8GHz -A72 and quad 1.4GHz -A53 cores with a Mali-T864 GPU plus 2GB or 4GB LPDDR3. Clockwork is looking into future models based on FPGA+ARM, RISC-V, and X86 modules.

Clockwork is known for its Cortex-A7 based GameShell retro gaming console. Like the GameShell, the DevTerm features Linux running on modular, open source hardware.

The cleverly designed, 189 x 78mm DevTerm continues the GameShell’s retro gameplay theme with a retro-style gamepad built into the classical, 67-key keyboard. The keyboard has a mini-trackball with OK function and 3x mouse buttons.

The keyboard is controlled with a Cortex-M3 MCU that is compatible with the Arduino STM32 development environment. A micro-USB serial debug port enables customization of the keyboard firmware.







DevTerm Kit with and without screen cover plus side view

(click images to enlarge)



Above the keyboard sits an ultra-wide, 6.8-inch, 1280 x 480-pixel IPS screen. The MIPI-DSI driven screen has a retro-style 16:6 ratio and can be scrolled using knobs on either side. The screen is protected with a removable cover.

The initial DevTerm Kit RPI-CM3 model is built around a 95 x 77mm ClockworkPi v3.14 mainboard equipped with a Core board port to add the CM3+ Lite module. The module provides a 1.2GHz quad -A53 Broadcom BCM2837B0 SoC with 1GB of LPDDR2 RAM. The Lite lacks onboard eMMC, but supports the ClockworkPi board’s microSD slot, which is pre-installed with a 16GB card with Raspberry Pi OS.







DevTerm Kit internal view (left) and with attached thermal printer

(click images to enlarge)



The DevTerm lacks a LAN port but offers 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0 along with an antenna. Other features include USB 2.0 host, USB Type-C for charging, and a 40-pin GPIO connector.

Media features include a micro-HDMI port, 3.5mm audio I/O jack, and a stereo amp chip. The board connects to the keyboard via a USB-based POGO pin interface and provides a PMU chip that supports a dual battery holder compatible with various 18650 battery sizes.

The ClockworkPi v3.14 board connects via a 52-pin mini-PCIe interface to a separate “Ext. module” that sits alongside it inside the keyboard. This “DIY-friendly,” 84 x 77mm companion board provides dual speakers, a MIPI-CSI interface, a micro-USB debug port, and two more USB 2.0 host ports for a total of three.







DevTerm Kit ClockworkPi v3.14 (left) and Ext. module detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The Ext. module is equipped with a 6000RPM fan that aims directly at the CM3+ module. For more old school coolness, there is also a thermal printer interface for a 58mm, 200dpi thermal printer. The printer connects at the top of the screen and offers an input tray for storing printed copy.

Clockwork supplies an optional ClockworkOS Linux distribution that supplies an open-source CUPS print driver. The GPL v3 licensed DevTerm ships with schematics, 3D files and more. Potential customizations might include an AI accelerator, 4G/5G module, Software-defined Radio, oscilloscope, FPV ground station, audio mixer, game cassette reader, EEG/ECG monitoring modules, and microscopic slide analyzer modules, says Clockwork.



Further information

The DevTerm Kit RPI-CM3 is available for pre-order at Clockwork’s shopping page for $219 or $249 when equipped with a Raspberry Pi CM3+. More information may be found on Clockwork’s DevTerm product page and GitHub page. We saw the DevTerm Kit on Liliputing.

