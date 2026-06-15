LILYGO T-Echo Lite Kit pairs nRF52840 with LoRa and 1.22-inch e-paper display

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LILYGO has added the T-Echo Lite Kit to its product lineup, a compact LoRa development device based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 microcontroller and an SX1262 LoRa transceiver. The kit includes a 1.22-inch e-paper display, a 5 × 4 keyboard shield, audio hardware, a vibration motor, and optional GNSS and IMU features.

The nRF52840 provides 1MB of flash and 256KB of RAM. Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth 5, Thread, and ANT, while LoRa communication is handled by the SX1262 transceiver. LILYGO offers selectable 400–520MHz or 830–945MHz frequency versions depending on the region.

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T-Echo Lite Kit Pinout

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The front of the device includes a 1.22-inch SPI e-paper display based on the GDEM0122T61 panel. The display has a 176 × 192 resolution and is paired with a 5 × 4 keyboard shield for basic input.

The keyboard shield adds a TCA8418 keyboard controller, ES8311 audio, a speaker, an earphone jack, a keyboard backlight, and a vibration motor. The pinout information also shows shared I2C connections for several peripherals. LILYGO notes that the Qwiic connector is not available when the keyboard shield is attached.



T-Echo Lite Kit Keyboard Shield

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Optional features include an L76K multi-system GNSS module with support for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS. The diagrams also reference an optional ICM20948 IMU, although availability depends on the selected configuration.



T-Echo Lite Kit Peripherals

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The device measures 102 × 41 × 22 mm, charges from a 5V/500mA input, and uses a transparent enclosure with an MMCX antenna connector.



T-Echo Lite Kit shipping list

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The standard shipping list includes the T-Echo Lite Kit, a lanyard, and an antenna. The Keyboard Shield Only package includes the T-Echo Lite Key Shield, a lanyard, and a GPS antenna.



T-Echo Lite Keyboard Shield shipping list

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For software development, LILYGO lists Arduino IDE and VS Code as supported programming environments. The company also provides sample code and additional hardware information through its GitHub repository.

Further Information

The T-Echo Lite Kit is listed on LILYGO’s online store for $65.34 in the 830–945MHz version and $66.21 in the 400–520MHz version. The Keyboard Shield Only option is available for $28.01.