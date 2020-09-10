Coffee Lake signage system offers triple HDMI 2.0 and M.2

Nexcom’s “NDiS B560” embedded signage PC runs Linux or Win 10 on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers triple 4K displays via HDMI 2.0 plus 2x GbE, 6x USB 3.0, and 3x M.2 with 5G support.



Nexcom announced a Coffee Lake-based embedded system aimed at signage applications. The NDiS B560 runs Linux or Win 10 on a choice of 8th Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips with Intel UHD Graphics 630 and Intel Q370 or H310 chipsets. Other recent Nexcom Coffee Lake systems include its PCIe x16 enabled AIEdge-X 300 and its Google Edge TPU equipped VTC 7251-GCIoT transportation computer.







NDiS B560, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The announcement bills the fanless system as a signage computer based on its 3x HDMI 2.0 ports with triple independent 4K and iAMT support on one of the two GbE ports. Yet the product page presents it as a general-purpose embedded system. The computer is touted for its -20 to 60°C support and optional, heater-equipped -40 to 60°C variant. The announcement also mentions a lightweight, slimline version with 0 to 40°C support, but there were no details on the product page.

The 238 x 192 x 67.3mm NDiS B560 ships with up to 32GB DDR4 2666 RAM via dual sockets and offers a 2.5-inch SATA bay. Storage is also available on one of 3x M.2 slots: the M.2 M-key 2242/2280 (SATA, PCIe x4). You also get an M.2 B-key 3042/3052 (PCIe x2, USB) with optional 3G, 4G, or 5G modules and an M.2 E-key 2230 for optional WiFi. Four antenna mounts are included.

In addition to the triple HDMI ports, major ports include 2x GbE, 6x USB 3.0, and single RS232/422/485 and RS232. The 12V powered system ships with power and reset buttons and an external 96W AC/DC adapter with 100-240VAC output. Other features include 3x LEDs, 2x audio jacks, and 10-90% non-condensing humidity tolerance.

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NDiS B560. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.