Clintech Pico Board exposes all 48 RP2354B GPIOs in Pico-compatible form factor

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Clintech has launched a Crowd Supply campaign for the Clintech Pico Board, an open-hardware microcontroller board based on Raspberry Pi’s RP2354B. The board retains the 51 × 21mm Raspberry Pi Pico footprint while exposing all 48 GPIOs available from the larger RP2354B package.

The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

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Unlike the standard Raspberry Pi Pico 2, which uses the RP2350A with 30 GPIOs, the Clintech board is built around the 80-pin RP2354B package. The larger device provides 48 GPIOs and eight analog-capable inputs, compared with 30 GPIOs and four analog inputs on the A-series package.



Clintech Pico – RPi Pico 2 comparison table

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The board maintains pin compatibility with the original Raspberry Pi Pico along its two castellated edges. An additional set of 27 through-holes within the board exposes the remaining GPIO and QSPI signals without changing the external DIP-40 footprint.



Clintech Pico top view

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Clintech also breaks out the RP2354B’s external-memory interface, allowing developers to connect up to 16MB of external QSPI flash or PSRAM. This can provide additional storage or working memory for applications involving displays, data acquisition, robotics, or custom communication interfaces.



Clintech Pico bottom view

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Other onboard features include a USB Type-C connector for power and data, a three-pin SWD debug interface, a BOOTSEL button, and a user LED connected to GPIO25 through a solder jumper.

The campaign also shows the board installed on an open-hardware A2VGA adapter, demonstrating its compatibility with carrier boards designed around the original Pico footprint. The additional signals remain accessible through the onboard through-holes.



Clintech Pico with A2VGA video adapter

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The project’s schematic, KiCad footprint, board definition header, and demonstration firmware are publicly available. Raspberry Pi also provides documentation for the RP2350 family, including the RP2354B package and its stacked 2MB flash.

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