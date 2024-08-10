WIZnet Reveals New Enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico Boards with Ethernet Functionality

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WIZnet has revealed two new microcontroller evaluation boards, the W5500-EVB-Pico2 and W5100S-EVB-Pico2. These boards are based on the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller and are equipped with fully hardwired TCP/IP controllers, enhancing their networking capabilities.

The W5500-EVB-Pico2 features the W5500 Ethernet Controller, which supports eight independent hardware sockets. This allows for handling multiple network connections simultaneously. Additionally, it includes 32 Kbytes of internal memory for TX/RX buffers, which is beneficial for managing larger data packets efficiently.