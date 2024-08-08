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Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller

Aug 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 566 views

Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

The RP2350 builds on the success of its predecessor, the RP2040, which, according to the announcement, has sold nearly four million units for various applications ranging from gaming to music production. This development follows the release of the RP1 I/O controller for Raspberry Pi 5.

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RP2350 system architecture
(click image to enlarge)

The RP2350 offers a choice of dual Cortex-M33 or Hazard3 processors operating at 150 MHz, supporting both floating point and DSP operations. It includes 520KB of SRAM spread across ten accessible banks and supports up to twelve programmable I/O state machines. The microcontroller also introduces a new HSTX peripheral for high-speed data transmission and compatibility with external QSPI PSRAM.

The Pico 2 pairs the RP2350A variant with 4MB of external QSPI flash memory, doubling the storage capacity of its predecessor. It retains compatibility in form-factor and electrical properties with the original Pico model, facilitating a smooth upgrade for existing users.

Upcoming boards based on RP2350
(click image to enlarge)

Security enhancements include optional boot signing enforced by on-chip mask ROM, with a key fingerprint stored in OTP. The architecture supports protected OTP storage for boot decryption keys and extensive global bus filtering according to security levels.

This allows peripherals, GPIOs, and DMA channels to be allocated to different security domains, providing a strong defense against fault injection attacks. Additional security features include ARM TrustZone for Cortex-M, signed boot support, and a hardware true random number generator.

Raspberry Pi Pico 2
(click image to enlarge)

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is in full production, with limited initial stock. Broad availability is expected before year-end. Upcoming variants include the Pico 2 W with wireless capabilities, similar to the Pico W, and models with pre-installed headers. Several Raspberry Pi partners will soon launch products that incorporate this MCU.

The launch of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 and RP2350 comes with an updated Pico SDK, new MicroPython and CircuitPython images, and Rust language support from Jonathan Pallant’s team.

In collaboration with the Trusted Firmware project, the RP2350 is set to serve as the reference hardware for the Trusted Firmware-M 2.1.0 LTS release. This effort includes laboratory testing aimed at achieving PSA Certified Level 2 before its release in October.

Further information 

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is available through distributors like CanaKit, SparkFun, and PiShop.us.

The RP2350 series provides multiple packaging choices: the RP2350A is available in a 7×7mm, QFN60 package with 30 GPIOs, while the RP2350B comes in a 10×10mm, QFN80 package with 48 GPIOs. Both options offer variants that include 2MB of stacked-in-package QSPI flash.

Despite the increased size of the silicon die from 2mm² in the RP2040 to 5.3mm² in the RP2350A, the components remain affordable. The RP2350A is priced at $0.80 per unit in 3,400-unit reels or $1.10 for single units. The RP2350B is slightly more expensive, with the flash-included RP2354 variants costing only twenty cents more than their non-flash counterparts.

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One response to “Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller”

  1. Mike says:
    Aug. 8, 2024 at 5:49 pm

    Why does PI even try anymore. Never in stock and the ESP32 crushes this in every regard. Even price.

    Reply

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