Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller

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Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

The RP2350 builds on the success of its predecessor, the RP2040, which, according to the announcement, has sold nearly four million units for various applications ranging from gaming to music production. This development follows the release of the RP1 I/O controller for Raspberry Pi 5.